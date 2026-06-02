Vote: Who should be the Maryland Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

With the 2026 Maryland high school baseball season now complete, that means that the Player of the Week polls have also wrapped up. Now it's time to vote for the best Maryland high school baseball player during the 2026 season.

Congratulations to last week's Player of the Week winner: Brody Knight of Liberty.

Here are High School on SI's Maryland Baseball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, June 21, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Joey Coudon, John Carroll

Coudon was named 2026 MIAA A MVP to cap off one of the greatest high school careers in the history of Maryland high school baseball. The senior and UMBC commit batted .487 with a 1.628 OPS, .585 OBP, 42 RBIs, 53 runs, 20 walks, and 16 home runs.

Arian Vargas, Archbishop Spalding

Vargas won the MIAA A Championship with Archbishop Spalding and was named 2026 MIAA A Pitcher of the Year. The senior and Alabama commit went 8-0 with 62.1 innings pitched, 94 strikeouts, 24 walks, a .673 ERA, .834 WHIP, and one perfect game.

Billy Swaney, Urbana

Swaney helped Urbana win the MPSSAA 4A state championship for the first time in school history. The senior and Harford Community College commit batted .352 with 32 hits, 38 RBIs, 14 extra-base hits, two home runs, and 26 runs.

Kayden Lipscomb, Urbana

Lipscomb also helped the Hawks claim their first baseball state title. The senior and West Virginia batted .409 with 38 hits, 31 RBIs, 15 extra-base hits, two home runs, 41 runs, 16 walks, no strikeouts, and 20 stolen bases.

Giacomo Iorio, Damascus

Iorio was named 2026 MoCo North Player of the Year in his senior season. The Frederick Community College commit batted .411 with a .634 OBP, 1.545 OPS, 23 hits, 25 RBIs, seven home runs, 25 walks, and 25 stolen bases.

Ryan Zanni, Sherwood

Zanni was named 2026 MCPS East Pitcher of the Year and helped Sherwood claim back-to-back MPSSAA 3A state titles. For the regular season, the senior and Hood College commit finished with 57.2 innings pitched, a 0.72 ERA, 50 strikeouts, six earned runs, a 0.76 WHIP, and a no-hitter. For the playoffs, Zanni went 17.2 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts, a 0.412 ERA, and one run.

Ethan Pletter, Walter Johnson

Pletter was named MoCo 4A West Player of the Year for Walter Johnson. The senior set single-season records with a .636 batting average, 35 hits, and 42 runs.

Logan Powell, Patuxent

Powell earned the honor of 2026 SMAC Player of the Year for Patuxent. The senior and Siena commit averaged .431 with 15 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and 21 stolen bases. On the mound, he went 4-0 with 26 strikeouts and a 0.778 ERA.

Landon Daniel, Decatur

Daniel was named 2026 Bayside Player of the Year for Decatur. The senior and Chipola commit batted .522 with a .692 OBP, a 1.837, 36 hits, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 38 walks.

Jack Grossi, Kent Island

Grossi was named Maryland Eastern Shore Bayside Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The senior and Lynchburg commit batted .457 with a .606 OPS, a 1.249 OPS, 32 hits, 32 runs, 26 stolen bases, 21 RBIs, and 27 walks.

Luke Crawford, Georgetown Prep

Crawford was named 2026 IAC Baseball Player of the Year for Georgetown Prep. The junior and Harvard commit batted .444 with a .540 OBP, a 1.251 OPS, 40 hits, five home runs, 31 RBIs, and 20 walks.

Jack Young, Bowie

Young earned the honor of Prince George's County 4A Player of the Year for 2026. The senior and UMBC commit registered eight wins (1st in state), a 1.51 ERA, and 79 strikeouts (3rd in state) for Bowie.