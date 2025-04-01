Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/1/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ethan Carpenetti, Liberty
Carpenetti, a sophomore midfielder, scored six goals in Liberty’s 12-11 victory over South Carroll.
Owen Hackler, Manchester Valley
The freshman attack scored two goals including the game-winner with 36 seconds remaining as Manchester defeated Winters Mill.
Brady Harman, Bel Air
Harman, a senior midfielder, finished with three goals and an assist in Bel Air’s victory over Havre de Grace.
Wyatt Hicks, Broadneck
Hicks, a freshman attack, scored five goals in Broadneck’s 15-1 victory over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel.
Matt Higgins, Boys’ Latin School
The University of Maryland-bound Higgins finished with two goals and an assist in the Lakers’ 10-9 come-from-behind win over Archbishop Spalding.
Joe McConaghy, Oakland Mills
The senior attack scored a game-high five goals in Oakland Mills’ victory over Wilde Lake.
Eli Nichols, Reservoir
Nichols, a senior attack, scored six goals in Reservoir’s 9-4 victory over Old Mill.
Trevor Phipps, South River
Phipps, a Towson University-bound midfielder, finished with four goals and an assist in South River’s victory over Mount Hebron.
Alex Tyler, Towson
Tyler, a senior attack, finished with three goals and two assists in Towson’s 12-8 win over Westminster.
RJ Wilhelm, Patterson Mill
Wilhelm, a senior midfielder, had five goals, including his 100th career score, as Patterson Mill defeated Aberdeen.