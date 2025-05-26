High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Derek Toney

High School On SI

Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Keegan Green of Kent Island.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Hudson Arrup, Towson

Arrup, a junior attack who’s committed to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) finished with two goals for Towson in its loss to Severna Park in the Maryland Class 3A state final.

Jackson Bennett, Middletown

Bennett, a senior attack, had a hat trick in the second half as Middletown rallied from a 7-0 halftime deficit to defeat Fallston in the Maryland Class 1A state title game.

Marshall Dandy, Kent Island

Dandy, a junior midfielder committed to Flagler College finished with four goals in Kent Island’s 13-12 victory over Stephen Decatur in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.

Connor Gardner, Kent Island

Gardner, a sophomore midfielder, finished with three goals including the go-ahead score with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in regulation as Kent Island won the Maryland Class 2A state title with a 13-12 decision over Stephen Decatur.

Connor Herman, Middletown

Herman, a sophomore attack, scored his only goal with 9.2 seconds left in regulation as Middletown rallied for a 9-8 victory over Fallston in the Maryland Class 1A state championship game.

Ashton March, Stephen Decatur

March, a junior attack committed to Bellarmine University, scored three goals for Stephen Decatur in its loss to Kent Island in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.

Jaden Riley, Fallston 

Riley, a senior attack who will play for Anderson University next spring, finished with four goals for Fallston in its loss to Middletown in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.

Duke Sealey, Severna Park

Sealey, a junior midfielder who’s committed to Salisbury University, recorded a hat trick for Severna Park, which claimed a ninth straight title with a 11-4 victory over Towson in the Maryland Class 3A state final.

Jayden Sharper, Urbana

Sharper finished with three goals and an assist as Urbana claimed a second straight Maryland Class 4A state title with a 5-2 victory over Broadneck.

Timothy Sullivan, Severna Park

Sullivan, a senior attack headed Salisbury University, finished with three goals in Severna Park’s 11-4 win over Towson in the Maryland Class 3A state championship game.

feed

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland