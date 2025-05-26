Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Keegan Green of Kent Island.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hudson Arrup, Towson
Arrup, a junior attack who’s committed to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) finished with two goals for Towson in its loss to Severna Park in the Maryland Class 3A state final.
Jackson Bennett, Middletown
Bennett, a senior attack, had a hat trick in the second half as Middletown rallied from a 7-0 halftime deficit to defeat Fallston in the Maryland Class 1A state title game.
Marshall Dandy, Kent Island
Dandy, a junior midfielder committed to Flagler College finished with four goals in Kent Island’s 13-12 victory over Stephen Decatur in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.
Connor Gardner, Kent Island
Gardner, a sophomore midfielder, finished with three goals including the go-ahead score with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in regulation as Kent Island won the Maryland Class 2A state title with a 13-12 decision over Stephen Decatur.
Connor Herman, Middletown
Herman, a sophomore attack, scored his only goal with 9.2 seconds left in regulation as Middletown rallied for a 9-8 victory over Fallston in the Maryland Class 1A state championship game.
Ashton March, Stephen Decatur
March, a junior attack committed to Bellarmine University, scored three goals for Stephen Decatur in its loss to Kent Island in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.
Jaden Riley, Fallston
Riley, a senior attack who will play for Anderson University next spring, finished with four goals for Fallston in its loss to Middletown in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.
Duke Sealey, Severna Park
Sealey, a junior midfielder who’s committed to Salisbury University, recorded a hat trick for Severna Park, which claimed a ninth straight title with a 11-4 victory over Towson in the Maryland Class 3A state final.
Jayden Sharper, Urbana
Sharper finished with three goals and an assist as Urbana claimed a second straight Maryland Class 4A state title with a 5-2 victory over Broadneck.
Timothy Sullivan, Severna Park
Sullivan, a senior attack headed Salisbury University, finished with three goals in Severna Park’s 11-4 win over Towson in the Maryland Class 3A state championship game.