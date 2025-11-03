Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 3, 2025
The Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs began this week, as there were standout performers in the moments that mattered most.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Caryss Canda of Damascus
Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Flag Football Players of the Week from Oct. 27-Nov. 1. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote below.
Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg
Jones-Robinson had two incredible performances in the past week. She led Clarksburg to a 42-8 victory over Paint Branch in the Montgomery County Championship. The junior followed that up with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one rushing score to beat Oakdale 41-0 in the second round of the playoffs.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
Wallace had two rushing touchdowns in Frederick's 15-0 win over Seneca Valley in the regional quarterfinals.
Kessey Panou-Kwadjambou, Frederick
In the same game, Panou-Kwadjambou anchored the Cadets' defense with six sacks against the Screamin' Eagles.
Lexi Petrie, Linganore
Petrie stepped up with four touchdown passes and two rushing scores in Linganore's 49-7 blowout win over Williamsport in the second round of the playoffs.
Payton Wallace, Damascus
Wallace went 12-of-25 for 167 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with seven rushes for 52 yards and a score in Damascus' 27-0 playoff win over Middletown.
Delaney Ray, Damascus
In the same game, Ray hauled in five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Delaney Whitney, Damascus
Also in the same game, Whitney led the Swarmin' Hornets defense with six flag pulls and three interceptions for 21 yards.
Lucia Siracusano, Northern
Siracusano had a big week leading Northern to victories over Calvert in the SMAC Championship and St. Charles in the quarterfinals. She threw two touchdowns, ran for two scores, and got an interception on defense.
Joy West, Suitland
West threw for 510 yards and four touchdown passes in two combined back-to-back playoff wins, leading Suitland to their first playoff win in school history. She ended the seasonw ith 1,860 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Mylee Hartman, Boonsboro
Hartman had 162 yards passing with two touchdowns, along with 106 yards rushing in Boonsboro's 12-6 victory over Smithsburg in their final regular season game. She then threw for 151 yards and another score and rushed for 66 yards in the Warriors' 13-7 win over North Hagerstown in the Washington County championship game.
Natalie Kelley, Wise
Kelley rushed for an 80-yard score in Wise's 18-12 loss to CMIT South in the Prince George's County Championship. However, she then led the Pumas to a 20-6 victory over Flowers in the second round.
