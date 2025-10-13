Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 13, 2025
Week 6 of Maryland high school flag football action has ended, as there were once again standout performers throughout the Old Line State.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Flag Football Players of the Week nominees for Oct. 6-11. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Olivia Dingle of Rockville
Please feel free to send nominees for next week's poll to hslichtman@aol.com.
Cara Farr, Sherwood
Farr passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns, including a last-second score in Sherwood's 32-6 victory over Blake.
Libby King, Sherwood
In the same game, King hauled in four catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Melanie Payne, Sherwood
Payne also stepped up in the Warriors' victory, recording four tackles, two interceptions, 65 return yards, and two touchdowns.
Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg
Jones-Robinson once again led the charge in Clarksburg's 51-0 shutout win over Poolesville, as the Coyotes improve to 7-0 on the season.
Aubrie Pace, Rockville
In Rockville's 34-0 shutout win over Kennedy, Aubrie Pace went 18-of-25 passing for 271 yards, four touchdowns, and two extra points, along with five carries for 15 yards and one extra points. She also recorded one pass defended, two interceptions, 34 return yards, and one touchdown. The passing yards and TDs are both school records.
Blessing Lenn, Rockville
Lenn hauled in six receptions for 165 yards, 158 YAC, and two touchdowns in the Rams' shutout victory. The receiving yards are a school record.
Sara Hernandez-Delcid, Rockville
Also in the same game, Hernandez-Delcide recorded nine tackles, which are another school record.
Maya Robinson, Frederick
Robinson broke her own school record with 12 receptions for 98 yards while scoring both Frederick touchdowns in the team's 13-0 win over Tuscarora.
Katherine Christian-Rawls, Frederick
In the same game, Christian-Rawls led the Cadets' defense with six flag pulls, helping hold the Titans scoreless throughout the contest.
