Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Year for 2025?

With the 2025 Maryland high school girls flag football season over with, that means the Player of the Week polls have also wrapped up. Now it's time to vote for the best Maryland high school girls flag football player of the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Flag Football Players of the Year for 2025. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.
Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg
Jones-Robinson continues to change the game of flag football. She dominated on both sides of the ball for her junior season. On offense, she finished with 2,637 passing yards, 335 rushing yards, and 42 touchdowns. On defense, she was a shutdown corner who registered 28 flag pulls, four ssacks, four interceptions, and three pick-sixes.
Destiny Turner, Clarksburg
Turner was also a key part of Clarksburg's second consecutive state championship. She finished with 32 catches for 853 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Lexi Petrie, Linganore
Petrie also did a remarkable job leading Linganore to a state championship. She passed for 4,180 yards and 55 touchdowns, while rushing for 468 yards and seven scores.
Makenna Roberts, Linganore
Roberts stepped up on both sides of the ball. On offense, Roberts hauled in 110 receptions for 1,754 yards, and 15 touchdowns. On defense, she registered 52 flag pulls, 13 interceptions, and two pick-sixes.
Rachael Hepner, Linganore
Hepner recorded 75 catches for 918 yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing for 551 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
Wallace stepped up as Frederick's quarterback throughout 2025 as she finished with 24 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores. She also passed for 2,648 yards.
Maya Robinson, Frederick
Robinson was also a key part of Frederick's offense as she hauled in 96 catches for 1,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Kessey Panou-Kwadjambou, Frederick
Panou-Kwadjambou led the Cadets' defense all season long as she registered 34 flag pulls and 28 sacks.
Natalie Kelley, Wise
Kelley had a remarkable two-way season leading Wise to the Maryland state semifinals. As a wide receiver, she hauled in 24 catches for 515 yards and 14 touchdowns, and rushed for 732 yards on 43 carries. On defense, she recorded 14 sacks as a pass-rusher.
Lucia Siracusano, Northern
Siracusano helped lead Northern as she passed for 3,108 yards and 40 passing touchdowns, and rushed for 550 yards and six scores. She also played defense for the last 3-4 games, finishing with 10 flag pulls, three interceptions, and a pick-6. She also led the Patriots to the SMAC Championship.
Audrey Newton, Urbana
Newton did an incredible job leading Urbana to the Frederick County championship and a 12-1 record as the quarterback.
Amani Welch, Calvert
Welch was another impressive quarterback as she led Calvert to the Maryland 2A-1A state championship game. She also had a big performance in the state semifinals with four passing touchdowns and one rushing score.
Allahna Brown, Calvert
Brown helped Calvert's defense as her performance in the state semifinals showed with two pick-sixes.
Mason Miller, Whitman
Miller stepped up and led Whitman to the Maryland state championship game. She received multiple end-of-season honors such as All-Division Offense and 2nd-Team All-County as a running back, and All-Division Defense as a linebacker.
Ella Schweighofer, Whitman
Schweighofer put up an impressive freshman campaign as a blocker. Much like Miller, she also received All-Division Offense and 2nd-Team All-County honors.
Payton Wallace, Damascus
Wallace had an incredible season as Damascus' quarterback. She threw for 2,165 yards and 26 touchdowns, and ran for 217 yards and three scores.
Delaney Whitney, Damascus
Whitney stepped up on both sides of the ball. On offense, she caught 27 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, she recorded 32 flag pulls, four pass deflections, and three interceptions.
Caryss Canda, Damascus
Canda also stepped up as a two-way player for the Swarmin' Hornets. On offense, she hauled in 54 catches for 588 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 89 yards and a score. On defense, she registered 35 flag pulls and one pass deflection.
Joy West, Suitland
West, aka "Ms. 5200," led Suitland as its sophomore quarterback, passing for 1,860 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Myla Dorsey, Forest Park
Dorsey stepped up as Forest Park's quarterback and led them to the Baltimore City championship and the Maryland state semifinals.
