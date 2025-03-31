High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (3/31/2025)

Here is our list of top performers from last week

Harry Lichtman

The 2025 Maryland high school baseball season is underway and we're tracking the top performances each week and highlighting them for you in our weekly Player of the Week poll.

The winner will be announced in next week's poll. Voting ends Sunday, April 6, at 11:59 pm. PT.

Wells Twining, Whitman

Twining, a senior and UMBC commit, finished with a remarkable 13 strikeouts in six innings in Whitman's 8-0 shutout victory over Churchill.

Sammy Berman, Whitman

The senior and Maryland commit finished with four RBIs, a double, and a triple in the Vikings' 12-1 win over Gaithersburg.

Dominic Mejia, Northwest

Mejia, a senior and Shepherd commit, went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, two triples, and three runs in Northwest's 20-1 blowout win over Seneca Valley.

Willis Coppedge, Bishop McNamara

Coppedge, a junior, went an impressive 4-for-4 with six RBIs, a home run, and a double in Bishop McNamara's 12-2 victory over Bishop Ireton.

Dylan Cassell, Easton

Cassell, a senior, contributed to Easton's 28-2 victory over Washington with three RBIs, a home run, and a triple.

Cam Wilberding, Damascus

The senior and Shepherd commit finished with four RBIs and two home runs on 4-for-4 batting in Damascus' dominant 15-0 shutout win over Poolesville.

Caden Dickson, Bowie

The senior launched a home run and was one of three Bowie players with four RBIs in the team's 25-4 victory over Wise.

Hunter Arnett, Harford Tech

The senior went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, two doubles, and two runs, and struck out seven batters in three innings in Harford Tech's 16-0 shutout win over Edgewood.

Bryce Palms, DeMatha

Palms, a senior and Youngstown State commit, finished with 10 strikeouts through four innings on the mound, as well as an RBI at the plate in DeMatha's 13-3 win over Mars Hill Bible (Alabama).

Tayshaun Bell, Riverdale Prep

The senior and Dillard commit struck out nine batters in five innings and had two RBIs in Riverdale Prep's 7-5 victory over Avalon.

