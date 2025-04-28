Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)
Who was the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours the state and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Spencer Gilcrest of Walter Johnson
Voting closes Sunday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Sammy Berman, Whitman
The senior and Maryland commit had an incredible performance in Whitman's 9-1 victory over B-CC. Berman had five RBIs and two home runs at the plate, along with six strikeouts through six innings on the mound.
Nolan Ross, Walter Johnson
The senior and Dickinson commit picked up his fourth win by pitching four innings and tossing nine strikeouts in Walter Johnson's 12-2 win over Quince Orchard
Alex Von Behren, Richard Montgomery
Von Behren, a senior, was tremendous on the bump by pitching a complete game shutout and striking out 15 batters in Richard Montgomery's 4-0 victory over Rockville. He then had a double and triple in the Rockets' 11-7 win over Einstein.
Ethan Hyler, Magruder
Hyler, a sophomore, pitched six innings and threw 10 strikeouts in Magruder's 12-5 victory over Wheaton.
Josh Hays, Harford Tech
Hays, a junior, finished with five RBIs and a double on 2-for-3 hitting in Harford Tech's 15-1 win over Bel Air.
Nick Riley, Northern Garrett
Riley, a senior, contributed to Northern Garrett's 16-6 victory over Keyser with five RBIs, a homer, and a triple on 2-for-3 batting.
Seth Rosenfeld, Long Reach
Rosenfeld, a senior and Washington & Jefferson commit, recorded a solo home run, a 2-RBI triple, and an RBI walk in Long Reach's 11-1 win over Howard.
Shane Ladia, DeMatha
Ladia, a junior, went a perfect 3-for-3 for five RBIs and a triple in DeMatha's dominant 17-0 win over Archbishop Carroll.
Nick Bilotto, Glenelg
The senior and Delaware commit, also pitched a complete game shutout and threw 11 strikeouts in Glenelg's 4-0 win over River Hill.
Matt Woods, Tome
Woods, a sophomore, had an electric performance at the plate by going 5-for-6 with six RBIs, two doubles, and two triples in Tome's dominant 28-0 shutout win over West Nottingham.
