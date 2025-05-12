Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)
Who was the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ethan Pletter of Walter Johnson
Voting ends Sunday, May 18, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Mason Schreiner, Glenelg
Schreiner, a sophomore, was dominant on the mound by pitching a 14-strikeout no-hitter in Glenelg's 4-0 victory over Poolesville in the MPSSAA 2A regional semifinals.
Chase Hannon, Broadneck
Hannon, a senior, pitched 6.2 innings and struck out nine batters to lead Broadneck to a 2-1 win over Northeast in the Anne Arundel County Championship Game.
Kai Schmelzer, Wootton
Schmelzer, a junior, went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, a double, and a home run in Wootton's 6-5 upset win over Montgomery County champion Damascus.
Will Brady, Blair
Brady, a junior, pitched a five-inning perfect game by facing 15 batters and striking out 12 of them in Blair's 17-0 shutout win over Northwood in the MPSSAA 4A first round.
Josh Hays, Harford Tech
Hays, a junior, went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two doubles, and two runs scored in Harford Tech's 11-0 shutout win over Joppatowne in the MPSSAA 1A first round.
Jake Allen, Urbana
The junior was phenomenal at the plate by going 4-for-5 with five RBIs, a triple, and two runs scored in Urbana's 13-3 victory over Frederick in the MPSSAA 4A regional semifinals.
Wilmer Rivero, Douglass
Rivero, a junior, went a perfect 4-for-4 with six RBIs, two doubles, two triples, and four runs scored in Douglass' 30-5 blowout win over Forest Park in the MPSSAA regional semifinals.
Connor Dow, Dulaney
Dow, a senior, finished with 10 strikeouts in just 3.2 innings pitched in Dulaney's 10-4 victory over Catonsville in the MPSSAA 3A regional semifinals.
Abe Pedroza, Wheaton
Pedroza, a senior, tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout on only 74 pitches in Wheaton's 10-0 shutout win over Einstein in the MPSSAA 4A regional semifinals.
Noah Gross, Sandy Spring Friends
Gross, a senior, pitched 6.1 innings and threw 15 strikeouts in Sandy Spring Friends' 2-0 shutout win over Field.
