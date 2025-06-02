Vote: Who Should Be the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Year?
The 2025 Maryland high school baseball season has officially wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Year? These 10 candidates put up incredible performances throughout the season and received a lot of attention in the Old Line State.
Congratulations to last week's POTW winner: Shaun Rudick of Walter Johnson
Voting ends Sunday, June 8, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in a post next week.
Nolan Ross, Walter Johnson
The senior and Dickinson commit had an incredible season on the mound with MPSSAA 4A state champion Walter Johnson. The left-handed pitcher went 47 innings, allowed only five earned runs, threw 82 strikeouts (a Wildcats and Montgomery County record), and finished with a .745 ERA and .119 BAA.
Sam Weston, Walter Johnson
The junior had a phenomenal first season on varsity for the state champion Wildcats, finishing with a slash line of .394/.506/.521, 28 hits, and 23 RBIs.
Jacob Bagania, Sherwood
The senior really stepped up at the plate for MPSSAA 3A state champion Sherwood, finishing with a .426 batting average, .613 on-base percentage, 14 RBIs, 35 runs, 28 walks, and 26 stolen bases.
Billy Swaney, Urbana
The junior slashed .397/.506/.544 with a 1.050 OPS and led Frederick County with 32 RBIs in the regular season. He also hit two home runs, including a grand slam. Swaney then hit six RBIs in four postseason games to lead the state with 38.
Joey Coudon, John Carroll
The junior finished the season as a state champion with John Carroll and was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year. He finished with 15 home runs, 58 runs scored, and 28 stolen bases.
Casey Carpenter, John Carroll
The senior and UNC Wilmington commit went out on top with the Patriots and was named MIAA Player of the Year. Carpenter batted .401 with 12 home runs, 55 hits, and 49 RBIs.
Cam Wilberding, Damascus
The senior and Shepherd commit led Damascus to a Montgomery County championship win in May. Statwise, he batted .410 with a county-leading six home runs in the regular season (plus two more in the playoffs), seven doubles, 23 RBIs, 14 extra-base hits, and 26 runs scored.
Jordan Regulski, Colonel Richardson
The senior and Wake Forest commit led the whole state of Maryland with 94 strikeouts on the mound this season. He also pitched 52.2 innings and had five wins and an ERA of 1.20.
CJ Scism, Harford Tech
The senior pitcher was right behind Regulski with 92 strikeouts in 2025, as well as 50 innings pitched and six wins, but a lower ERA of 0.70.
Caden Blanck, Severna Park
The senior and Richmond commit was named the MIAA Athlete of the Year for the B-Conference. This season, Blanck finished with a 0.58 ERA with only three earned runs allowed, along with 83 strikeouts and seven walks in 39 innings pitched. At the plate, he batted .420 with a .474 on-base percentage, 29 hits, and 13 stolen bases.