Top 25 Oregon Girls Basketball High School State Rankings — Dec. 23, 2025
The top five teams in the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings remained the same heading into Christmas, but the action at the weekend’s POA Holiday Classic will likely produce some shakeup after its conclusion.
1. Tualatin (4-0)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves go into the holiday break with a pair of comfortable victories ahead of playing in the Diamond Division of the annual POA Holiday Classic.
2. West Linn (5-0)
Last week: 2
The Lions knocked off Bingham (UT), South Albany and South Medford en route to winning the Tundra Division of the Capitol City Classic in Salem.
3. South Albany (6-1)
Last week: 3
The RedHawks bounced back from their 52-42 semifinal loss to West Linn at the Capitol City Classic to defeat Nelson for third place.
4. South Medford (5-2)
Last week: 4
The Panthers reached the Tundra Division final of the Capitol City Classic with wins over West Albany and Nelson.
5. Benson (3-0)
Last week: 5
The Astros will have 15 days off before coming back against Annie Wright of Washington in the Diamond Division of the POA Holiday Classic.
6. Jesuit (5-0)
Last week: 7
The Crusaders followed up their road win at Crater with victories over Jefferson and McNary and will play in the Sapphire Division of the POA Holiday Classic.
7. Crater (6-3)
Last week: 8
The Comets bounced back from a three-game losing streak by winning three games at the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Corvallis, beating Philomath 76-52 in the final.
8. Springfield (6-1)
Last week: 9
The Millers are in Tuesday’s Ruby Division final of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, beating Liberty (NV), Horizon (CO) and Owyhee (ID) along the way.
9. South Salem (6-0)
Last week: 10
The Saxons defeated 3A champion Amity 55-37 to win the Camry Division of the Capitol City Classic after edging past North Eugene and Cascade to reach the final.
10. Redmond (7-1)
Last week: 11
The Panthers ran their win streak to seven by capturing the South Coast Classic title in Coos Bay, routing IMC rival Mountain View in the final.
11. Stayton (6-0)
Last week: 12
We’re only three weeks into the season, and already the Eagles are the only 4A team left undefeated after knocking off North Coast opponents Seaside and Astoria.
12. Sheldon (7-0)
Last week: 13
The Irish disposed of Gresham and Ridgeview but will face much stiffer competition following the holiday when they travel to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the Cactus Jam.
13. Oregon City (6-0)
Last week: 17
The Pioneers defense suffocated Willamette and Liberty, holding them to a combined 41 points, as they prepared to open the Pearl Division of the POA Holiday Classic against Forest Grove.
14. Southridge (4-3)
Last week: 6
The Skyhawks took their lumps at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, losing their first three games before salvaging the trip with a 49-36 win over Mullen (AZ).
15. Amity (5-1)
Last week: 18
The Warriors acquitted themselves quite well as a 3A school in a big-school tournament, beating Sprague and Grants Pass en route to the Camry Division final at the Capitol City Classic.
16. West Salem (4-4)
Last week: 14
The Titans opened the week by losing at Beaverton, then closed it by beating the Beavers after dropping their first two games at the Capitol City Classic.
17. Philomath (4-2)
Last week: 15
The Warriors lost to both 5A finalists from a year ago — first to South Albany in a nonleague game, then to Crater in the Spartan Holiday Showcase final.
18. Sherwood (6-1)
Last week: NR
The Bowmen jumped into the rankings thanks to a six-game win streak following an opening loss to Benson, winning the White Division of the Interstate Shootout by beating La Salle Prep 52-46.
19. Century (4-2)
Last week: 16
The Jaguars split their games this week, losing to Clackamas and winning at Jefferson as they readied for their POA Holiday Classic Platinum opener against South Medford.
20. La Salle Prep (4-1)
Last week: 20
The Falcons reached the Interstate Shootout White Division final by beating McNary and Mountainside and will play Willamette to open Jade Division play at the POA Holiday Classic.
21. Baker (6-2)
Last week: 23
The Bulldogs reached another tournament final, knocking off Elma (WA) and St. Helens before falling to host Seaside at its Holiday Classic.
22. Lebanon (5-1)
Last week: NR
The Warriors won their only game last week at Gresham to go into an 11-day holiday break entering the Top 25.
23. Cascade (4-2)
Last week: 25
The Cougars took third in the Camry Division of the Capitol City Classic, rebounding from a semifinal loss to South Salem by defeating Grants Pass.
24. West Albany (4-4)
Last week: 21
The Bulldogs closed out a disappointing Capitol City Classic by losing the consolation final 60-44 to Bingham (UT) in the Tundra Division.
25. Silverton (2-3)
Last week: 19
The Foxes dropped their only game of the week at home to Clackamas and now must face Nelson in their Sapphire Division opener at the POA Holiday Classic.
Dropped Out
No. 22 Nelson
No. 24 Beaverton
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Caldera
Clackamas
Hidden Valley
Lake Oswego
Mountainside
North Bend
Summit
Valley Catholic
Vale