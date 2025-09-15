Vote: Who should be the Maryland High School Flag Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 15, 2025
Week 2 of Maryland high school flag football action has ended, as there were once again standout performers across the Old Line State.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland High School Flag Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 8-13. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 21 at 11:59 P.T. The winner will be announced in next week's Maryland Flag Football Player of the Week post.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Da'Myra Wallace of Frederick
Please feel free to nominate nominees for next week's poll to hslichtman@aol.com.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
Wallace, a junior quarterback and last week's winner, had another stellar week, as she tossed 16 completions for 210 yards and four touchdowns in Frederick's 35-0 shutout over Catoctin.
Maya Robinson, Frederick
Robinson, a junior wide receiver, also had an electric performance in the game mentioned above. She hauled in five catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Callie Kent, Sherwood
Kent stepped up on both sides of the ball with a receiving touchdown and a pick-six in Sherwood's 22-6 win over Wheaton.
June Tabron, Wise
Tabron, a quarterback, made a major impact in Wise's 37-0 shutout win over Northwestern.
Kate Virgilio, Brunswick
Virgillio had a huge game on both sides of the ball in a 6-0 win over Tuscarora. On offense she completed seven passes for 128 yards and the game's only touchdown, a 31-yard throw with just 15 seconds left in the first half. She also pulled two flags for sacks on defense, including one late in the fourth quarter that sealed the Roadrunners's first victory of the season.
