Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 9, 2026
We're in the month of February, and the high school basketball playoffs are just around the corner. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played from Feb. 2-8. Thankfully, there were more matchups to choose from after most of last week's games were postponed due to the snow.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Xavier Skipworth of Bullis.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Sinan Huan, Georgetown Prep
Huan, a four-star senior and Purdue commit, finished with 23 points to lead Georgetown Prep to a thrilling 58-57 victory over Episcopal (VA).
Jasiah Cannady, Mt. Zion Prep
Cannady, a three-star senior and UMass Lowell commit, erupted with 33 points to lead Mt. Zion Prep to an insane 91-89 win over Gillion Academy (VA).
Isaiah Johnson, Atholton
Johnson, a senior and previous nominee, dropped 31 points and eight steals in Atholton's 66-49 victory over Howard.
Dante Payne, Wheaton
Wayne, a senior, went off for 27 points and eight rebounds in Wheaton's 84-62 win over Einstein.
Bobby Zedak, Whitman
Zedak, a senior, led his team with 25 points in Whitman's 64-51 win over Churchill.
Keon Scott, Meade
Scott, a previous nominee, had three impressive performances in Meade's victories over North County (15 points), Glen Burnie (22 points), and Southern (22 points).
Jamari Rogers, St. Charles
Rogers, another previous nominee, erupted with three dominant performances in St. Charles' wins over Chopticon (28 points), Calvert (16 points), and Thomas Stone (32 points).
Tyzon Swann, Lackey
Swann, a junior, finished with a double-double of 24 points and 18 rebounds to lead Lackey to a 73-50 victory over Chopticon.
Jakai Butler, Great Mills
Butler, a sophomore, dropped an impressive 29 points in Great Mills' 73-49 blowout win over Calvert.
Ethan Ray, Damascus
Ray, a previous nominee, finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Damascus to a dominant 77-35 victory over Watkins Mill.
Hakeem Oyekan, Laurel
Oyekan, a freshman, erupted with 38 points in Laurel's 77-46 blowout win over Northwestern.
Dion Walker, Wise
Walker, yet another previous nominee, dropped 30 points and 10 rebounds (a double-double) to lead Wise to a thrilling 62-58 victory over DuVal.
Hunter Kerns, Hancock
Kerns, a junior, stepped up with 29 points and seven assists in Hancock's 85-54 blowout win over Fannett Metal.
Matthew McKenzie, Takoma Academy
McKenzie, a junior, finished with 26 points in Takoma Academy's 83-65 victory over Avalon.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.