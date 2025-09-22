High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school flag football Player of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025

Nominees for this week's poll are from Frederick, Linganore, and Rockville

Harry Lichtman

Clarksburg girls flag football head coach K.C. Landefeld speaks with his team during halftime of Friday's state championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Clarksburg girls flag football head coach K.C. Landefeld speaks with his team during halftime of Friday's state championship game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Derek Toney

Week 3 of Maryland high school flag football action has ended, as there were once again standout performers throughout the Old Line State.

Here are High School on SI's Maryland High School Flag Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 15-20. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Da'Myra Wallace of Frederick

Please feel free to send nominees for next week's poll to hslichtman@aol.com.

Maya Robinson, Frederick

Robinson, a junior wide receiver and nominee from last week, hauled in seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown in Frederick's 41-6 win over South Hagerstown.

Jordyn Summers, Frederick

Summers also stepped up in the Cadets' blowout win, as she finished with seven flag pulls and two interceptions, one of which she returned 30 yards for a pick six.

Lexi Petrie, Linganore

Petrie, another nominee from last week, set a single-game record with 402 passing yards in Linganore's 21-0 victory over Tuscarora.

Aubrie Pace, Rockville

Pace went 22 for 36 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 18 yards on three carries in Rockville's 20-6 win over Northwood.

Olivia Dangle, Rockville

In the same game, Dangle had three interceptions (one for a pick six) on defense, two carries for 10 yards, and eight catches for 70 yards with 45 YAC and an extra point conversion.

Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

