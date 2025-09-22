Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school flag football Player of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025
Week 3 of Maryland high school flag football action has ended, as there were once again standout performers throughout the Old Line State.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland High School Flag Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 15-20. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Da'Myra Wallace of Frederick
Maya Robinson, Frederick
Robinson, a junior wide receiver and nominee from last week, hauled in seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown in Frederick's 41-6 win over South Hagerstown.
Jordyn Summers, Frederick
Summers also stepped up in the Cadets' blowout win, as she finished with seven flag pulls and two interceptions, one of which she returned 30 yards for a pick six.
Lexi Petrie, Linganore
Petrie, another nominee from last week, set a single-game record with 402 passing yards in Linganore's 21-0 victory over Tuscarora.
Aubrie Pace, Rockville
Pace went 22 for 36 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 18 yards on three carries in Rockville's 20-6 win over Northwood.
Olivia Dangle, Rockville
In the same game, Dangle had three interceptions (one for a pick six) on defense, two carries for 10 yards, and eight catches for 70 yards with 45 YAC and an extra point conversion.