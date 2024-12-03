Vote: Who should be the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (12/3/2024)
It's time to pick the latest Maryland High School Football Player of the Week as the second week of postseason has been completed. Review our list of nominees and vote for you choice for this week's honor.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Amaya of DeMatha Catholic.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
The Naval Academy commit completed 13-of-20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 29 times for 202 yards and four scores in Patuxent’s 42-13 win over Middletown in the Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinals.
Jabril Daniels, Fort Hill
The senior running back had 23 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns In Fort Hill’s 24-21 victory over Perryville in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals.
Johnny Hobgood, Stephen Decatur
Hobgood, a junior quarterback, had 206 total yards including an 8-yard touchdown run in overtime as Decatur rallied from a 20-point second half deficit for a 27-20 win over Westlake in a Maryland Class 2A state semifinals.
Evan Jones, Patuxent
The junior wide receiver had eight receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown as Patuxent advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state title game with a 42-13 semifinal win over Middletown.
King Jones, Patuxent
Jones, a senior, had 12 tackles (two for loss) in Patuxent’s 42-13 victory over Middletown in the Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinals.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore
Matthews, a junior running back, rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns as undeteated Linganore advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state championship game with a 35-14 semifinal victory over Oakland Mills.
Trey O’Callaghan, Huntingtown
The senior linebacker had 17 tackles as Huntingtown advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state title game with a 24-16 semifinal victory over Milford Mill Academy.
Luke Ross, Northern-Garrett
The senior finished with 201 all-purpose yards, including 139 yards rushing and three touchdowns, in Northern’s 41-27 victory over SEED School in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals.
Peyton Travers, Stephen Decatur
Travers, a senior linebacker, finished with 18 tackles as Stephen Decatur advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state championship game with a 27-20 overtime semifinal win over Westlake.
Brody Whittington, Huntingtown
The junior had 420 all-purpose yards (250 rushing), 10 tackles and an interception in Huntingtown’s 24-16 victory over Milford Mill Academy in the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals.
Nick Willison, Fort Hill
Willison, a senior defensive tackle, finished with 13 tackles (five solo) in Fort Hill’s come-from-behind win over Perryville in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals.