Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Sept. 30, 2025
Here are the candidates for our fourth Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of hte Week honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamari Myers of Fairmont Heights.
Voting ends Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Abi Archibong, Fallston
Archibong, a freshman running back, had 16 carries for 153 yards in Fallston’s 57-50 victory over Aberdeen.
Alijah Bah, Paint Branch
Bah, a 5-9, 175-pound junior running back, had 25 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Paint Branch’s 27-7 victory over Northwest.
Tyler Bell, Atholton
Bell, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior quarterback, completed 10-of-12 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns in Atholton’s 47-3 victory over Mount Hebron.
William Butler, Gwynn Park
Butler, a 6-foot 160-pound quarterback, went 19-of-28 for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Gwynn Park’s 33-28 win over Largo.
Riley Holloman, Gwynn Park
Holloman, a 5-7, 130-pound senior wide receiver, had five receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in Gwynn Park’s victory over Largo.
Paul Huff, Frederick
Huff, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior wide receiver, caught 15 passes for 155 yards in Frederick’s 17-14 win over
Evan Jones, Patuxent
Jones, a 5-10, 170-pound senior wide receiver, finished with six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Patuxent’s 34-31 victory over Northern-Calvert.
Meech Jones, Old Mill
Jones, a 5-8, 170-pound senior running back, had 19 carries for 205 yards in Old Mill’s 42-9 victory over Arundel.
Tyler Lee, Guilford Park
Lee, a 5-9, 185-pound junior running back, had 21 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Guilford Park’s 42-37 victory over Reservoir.
Zach Loewe, Fallston
Loewe, a 6-1, 180-pound senior wide receiver, caught nine passes for 185 yards in Fallston’s victory over Aberdeen.
Kyle Mumford, Stephen Decatur
Mumford, a 5-8, 165-pound junior running back, had 26 carries for 149 yards in Stephen Decatur’s 38-30 victory over Queen Anne’s County.
Brayden Pross, Loyola Blakefield
Pross, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior wide receiver, had seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown in Loyola’s 33-16 win over Concordia Prep.
Michael Griffin, Fallston
Robinson, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior quarterback, completed 16-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 159 yards and three scores in Fallston’s 57-50 win over Aberdeen.
Miles Robinson, Frederick
The 5-9, 170-pound senior quarterback went 30-of-41 for 300 yards and a touchdown in Frederick’s 17-14 victory over Middletown.
Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield
Spencer, a 6-1, 180-pound sophomore quarterback, completed 16-of-26 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola’s 33-16 victory over Concordia Prep.
Brayden Watson, Patuxent
Watson, a 5-10, 150-pound freshman quarterback, completed 19-of-27 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns in Patuxent’s win over Northern-Calvert.
Jayden Yates, Saint James Academy
Yates, a 6-2, 175-pound senior quarterback, threw for 289 yards and a touchdown and rushed 24 times for 102 yards and three scores in Saint James’ 38-14 victory over Wyoming Seminary Prep (Pa.)
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.