Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Sept. 30, 2025

Here are the candidates for our fourth Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of hte Week honoree of 2025.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamari Myers of Fairmont Heights.

Voting ends Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Abi Archibong, Fallston

Archibong, a freshman running back, had 16 carries for 153 yards in Fallston’s 57-50 victory over Aberdeen.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah, a 5-9, 175-pound junior running back, had 25 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Paint Branch’s 27-7 victory over Northwest.

Tyler Bell, Atholton

Bell, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior quarterback, completed 10-of-12 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns in Atholton’s 47-3 victory over Mount Hebron.

William Butler, Gwynn Park

Butler, a 6-foot 160-pound quarterback, went 19-of-28 for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Gwynn Park’s 33-28 win over Largo.

Riley Holloman, Gwynn Park

Holloman, a 5-7, 130-pound senior wide receiver, had five receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in Gwynn Park’s victory over Largo.

Paul Huff, Frederick

Huff, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior wide receiver, caught 15 passes for 155 yards in Frederick’s 17-14 win over 

Evan Jones, Patuxent 

Jones, a 5-10, 170-pound senior wide receiver, finished with six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Patuxent’s 34-31 victory over Northern-Calvert.

Meech Jones, Old Mill

Jones, a 5-8, 170-pound senior running back, had 19 carries for 205 yards in Old Mill’s 42-9 victory over Arundel.

Tyler Lee, Guilford Park

Lee, a 5-9, 185-pound junior running back, had 21 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Guilford Park’s 42-37 victory over Reservoir.

Zach Loewe, Fallston

Loewe, a 6-1, 180-pound senior wide receiver, caught nine passes for 185 yards in Fallston’s victory over Aberdeen.

Kyle Mumford, Stephen Decatur

Mumford, a 5-8, 165-pound junior running back, had 26 carries for 149 yards in Stephen Decatur’s 38-30 victory over Queen Anne’s County.

Brayden Pross, Loyola Blakefield

Pross, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior wide receiver, had seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown in Loyola’s 33-16 win over Concordia Prep.

Michael Griffin, Fallston

Robinson, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior quarterback, completed 16-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 159 yards and three scores in Fallston’s 57-50 win over Aberdeen.

Miles Robinson, Frederick

The 5-9, 170-pound senior quarterback went 30-of-41 for 300 yards and a touchdown in Frederick’s 17-14 victory over Middletown.

Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield

Spencer, a 6-1, 180-pound sophomore quarterback, completed 16-of-26 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola’s 33-16 victory over Concordia Prep.

Brayden Watson, Patuxent

Watson, a 5-10, 150-pound freshman quarterback, completed 19-of-27 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns in Patuxent’s win over Northern-Calvert.

Jayden Yates, Saint James Academy

Yates, a 6-2, 175-pound senior quarterback, threw for 289 yards and a touchdown and rushed 24 times for 102 yards and three scores in Saint James’ 38-14 victory over Wyoming Seminary Prep (Pa.)

