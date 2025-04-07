Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (4/7/2024)
April is here, which means Maryland's high school softball season is still in session. This also means it's time for you to vote for the Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kennedy Woodruff of Oxon Hill
Voting closes Sunday, April 13, at 11:59 pm. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Here are this week's nominees:
Emmaleigh Zagrodnichek, St. Mary's Ryken
Zagrodnichek, a senior and Mount St. Mary's commit, tossed 16 strikeouts in all seven innings in St. Mary's Ryken's 2-0 shutout victory over Huntingtown.
Maggie King, Churchill
The senior and George Washington commit finished with 20 strikeouts and a go-ahead home run in Churchill's 2-0 win over Richard Montgomery. She also struck out 15 batters in the Bulldogs' 2-0 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC).
Imani Lewis, Baltimore City College
Lewis, a junior, finished with a remarkable eight RBIs, a double, a triple, and a home run on 3-for-4 batting in City College's dominant 25-7 win over Douglass.
Claire Radford, Leonardtown
Radford, a senior and USC commit, pitched five innings and struck out 15 batters in Leonardtown's 22-0 shutout victory over McDonough.
Sarah Fortescue, Leonardtown
In the same game as above, the senior went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs, a double, a triple, and a run scored for the Raiders.
Kassidy Kreitz, Catoctin
Kreitz, a junior, pitched five innings and struck out 13 batters in Catoctin's 14-0 shutout win over Clear Spring.
Reagan Corb, Sherwood
Corb, a junior, contributed to Sherwood's 20-2 victory over Kennedy with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and two runs scored on 4-for-5 batting, along with eight strikeouts in the circle.
Bryanna Williams, Clarksburg
Williams, a sophomore, pitched in relief and tossed 12 strikeouts in five innings in Clarksburg's 8-3 victory over Quince Orchard.
Taylor Smith, Catoctin
The senior and Virginia commit tossed 15 strikeouts, including the 500th of her career, and launched a three-run homer in the Cougars' dominant 18-0 shutout victory over Brunswick.
Bralyn West, Catoctin
In the same game as above, the sophomore finished went 2-for-3 with six RBIs, a double, a home run, and three runs scored for Catoctin against Brunswick.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App