Vote: Who was the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (5/19/2025)

The Maryland high school baseball playoffs are almost over, as the state semifinals and championship games are set to take place this week. This postseason has featured plenty of great performances from the top players in the Old Line State.
Colin Vega, Richard Montgomery
The senior broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off RBI single to lift Richard Montgomery over Wheaton 1-0 to win the MPSSAA 4A North II regional championship.
Alex Von Behren, Richard Montgomery
In the same game as above, Von Behren, the senior and McDaniel commit, pitched six innings, gave up only two hits, and threw nine strikeouts en route to the Rockets' first regional championship in 37 years.
Andreas Johnson, Walter Johnson
Johnson, a senior and Neumann commit, gave his teammate Nolan Ross some run support as he went 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs in Walter Johnson's 10-0 shutout win over rival Whitman for the MPSSAA 4A West II regional title.
Brady Chan, Walter Johnson
Chan, a senior, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a stolen base in the Wildcats' 10-0 victory over Eleanor Roosevelt in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals. He also broke a 33-year-old school record with 28 stolen bases in a single season in WJ's regional final win over Whitman.
Mason Oates, Smithsburg
Oates, a junior, registered three RBIs on 3-for-4 hitting in Smithsburg's 14-3 blowout win over Clear Spring for the MPSSAA 1A West Region II title.
Tanner Trudeau, Parkside
Trudeau, a junior, went an impressive 4-for-4 with six RBIs and a home run in Parkside's 18-2 blowout victory over Middletown in the MPSSAA 2A state quarterfinals.
Brock Grow, St. Michaels
Grow, a junior, went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, a double, two runs scored, and a stolen base in St. Michaels' 18-1 blowout win over CMIT-North in the MPSSAA 1A state quarterfinals.
Matt Strahan, Magruder
Strahan, a junior, went a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs, a home run, and two doubles in Magruder's 12-6 win over Wootton for the MPSSAA 3A West Region II championship.
Drew Ranck, Dulaney
Ranck, a junior, went six innings and struck out seven batters on the mound, and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a double in Dulaney's 8-1 victory over Towson for the MPSSAA 3A North Region I title.
Landyn Ansel, Allegany
Ansel, a senior and Davis & Elkins commit, gave up no hits and threw nine strikeouts in four innings pitched to lead Allegany to a dominant 20-0 shutout win over ACCE in the MPSSAA 1A state quarterfinals.
