Vote: Who Was The Top Performer at The Capitol Hoops Challenge?
The annual Capitol Hoops Challenge presented by the Washington Wizards was held at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland on January 11-12.
Many high school basketball teams in the Washington, D.C. area got to showcase their skills at one of the premier athletic schools in the state of Maryland.
Now is the time to answer the big question: Who was the top performer in the Capitol Hoops Challenge?
Here are 10 worthy candidates who deserve the most recognition for their incredible performances at DeMatha over the weekend. Voting concludes Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Taylor Brown, Long Island Lutheran
In the lone girls basketball game, the 5’7 sophomore guard went on to score an impressive 32 points in Long Island Lutheran’s 77-66 victory over Bullis. Brown went on to be named DMV Day MVP.
Cam Ward, Largo
The 6’7 senior power forward and Michigan State commit continues to prove his dominance on the court as he dropped 25 points and 10 rebounds in Largo’s thrilling 65-64 victory over South Lakes. Ward went up against fellow Michigan State commit Jordan Scott.
Ashton “Ace” Meeks, DeMatha
The six-foot junior guard had an incredible performance in his own building with 26 points (10-of-11 from the field) as DeMatha beat Jackson-Reed 69-55.
Omari Witherspoon, St. John’s
The 6’5 senior guard and Pitt commit led St. John’s to a 69-57 victory, as he put up 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Witherspoon looked efficient shooting 6-of-12 from the field.
Jordan Smith Jr., Paul VI
The five-star junior guard was efficient and finished with 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting, as Paul VI took care of business against St. Frances by the score of 85-61.
Cannon Greene, Riverdale Baptist
The 6’3 senior guard led the way with 27 points and nine rebounds as Riverdale Baptist beat Cardozo 61-57.
Harper Lewis, Cardozo
The 6’3 senior guard went off for 24 points, eight rebounds, and three steals in Cardozo’s impressive 68-59 victory over Good Counsel.
Nate Ament, Highland School
The five-star 6’9 senior forward put on a dominant showing with 34 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 11-of-21 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range. Highland went on to beat Georgetown Prep 68-63.
Kirby Duran, Bishop McNamara
The sophomore point guard dropped 20 points and six three-pointers in McNamara’s thrilling 69-68 overtime victory over Friendship Tech.
Ryan Crotty, Miller School
The 6’5 senior guard and Oklahoma State commit finished with 23 points on 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range, as Miller School beat St. Andrew’s 54-50.