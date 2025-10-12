Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps - Oct. 10-11, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its seventh week of high school football, as major teams took the gridiron on Friday and Saturday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
DeMatha 7, Good Counsel 0
The Game of the Week took place between DeMatha and Good Counsel in Olney on Friday night. However, it was mainly a defensive contest as the Stags narrowly escaped with a victory to improve to 6-0. The game was scoreless until the fourth quarter when DeMatha quarterback Tristan Sabb fired a deep ball to Lavar Keys for a touchdown. The Falcons tried to respond after that, but they were denied.
St. Mary's Ryken 48, Paul VI 14
Two other contenders in the WCAC faced off on Friday night, as St. Mary's Ryken dominated Paul VI for a home victory. The Knights contributed to the win with three passing touchdowns, two rushing scores, a kickoff returned for a touchdown, and a pick-six. St. Mary's Ryken now improves to 4-3, while the Panthers drop to 4-2.
Bishop McNamara 21, Gonzaga 0
Finally, Gonzaga has been trying to recover from back-to-back losses after starting the season 4-0. Unfortunately, the Eagles failed to score on Saturday afternoon as they fell to Bishop McNamara. The Mustangs got in the end zone three times, thanks to rushing touchdowns from Taariq Denson, Donovan Barnes, and Alex Springs. Both Gonzaga and Bishop McNamara are now 4-3.
Fun fact: This is the first time McNamara has beaten an opponent in the WCAC Capital Conference (DeMatha, Gonzaga, Good Counsel, and St. John's) in nearly 10 years.
Other Scores
Friday
Archbishop Carroll 57, Riverdale Baptist 18
Bishop O'Connell 33, Bishop Ireton 28
