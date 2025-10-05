Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps - Oct. 3-4, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its sixth week of high school football, as major teams took the gridiron on Friday and Saturday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Benedictine 21, Gonzaga 14
The lone WCAC loss in this article features Gonzaga losing a heartbreaker at home to Benedictine. Up 14-7, the Eagles attempted a field goal that was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Cadets to tie it up at 14-14. Benedictine later added a go-ahead score that sealed it. After a strong 4-0 start, Gonzaga has now dropped its last two games.
DeMatha 43, Riverdale Baptist 6
Meanwhile, DeMatha is currently the best team in the WCAC as they improved to 5-0 with a blowout win over Riverdale Baptist. Bill McGregor's squad led by quarterback William Grace looks to defend its title. In their first five games, the Stags have outscored their opponents 203-44.
Good Counsel 27, St. Mary's Ryken 21
Good Counsel escaped with a thrilling one-score victory over St. Mary's Ryken on Friday night. Falcons quarterback Jackson Rice connected with Kobe Ellis for three touchdowns on the evening. Tied at 21-21 in the fourth quarter, Paul Alston scored from eight yards out to give Good Counsel the lead and eventually the win. The Falcons are right behind DeMatha at 5-1 overall.
St. John's 42, St. Michael the Archangel 7
Finally, St. John's also improved to 5-1 overall with a blowout win over St. Michael the Archangel on Saturday. The Cadets finished with six rushing touchdowns, with Dajon Talley Rhodes scoring three of them.