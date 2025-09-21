Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps - Sept 19-20, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its fourth week of high school football, as teams took the gridiron on Friday and Saturday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
St. Mary's Ryken 28, Bishop McNamara 21
After losing a triple-OT thriller to Maury (VA) last week, Bishop McNamara looked to get back on track against St. Mary's Ryken. Unfortunately, the Mustangs fell in single overtime this time as the Knights escaped with the victory. The game was tied at 21-21 heading to OT when St. Mary's Ryken struck first with a touchdown, but McNamara couldn't answer on the ensuing drive. The two schools are now both 2-2 after this game.
DeMatha 41, Mt. Zion Prep 0
Defending champion DeMatha continues to dominate as they look to defend its title. On Friday night, the Stags dominated Mt. Zion Prep on their home turf for the shutout victory. DeMatha quarterback William Grace once again finished with four touchdown passes. With the win, the Stags improve to 4-0.
Gonzaga 42, Archbishop Carroll 7
Gonzaga also improved to 4-0 with a blowout victory over Archbishop Carroll on Saturday afternoon. Through the first four weeks of the season, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 131-23. Quite the statement as their matchup against DeMatha on Oct. 31 is one to keep an eye on later in the season.
St. Joseph's Prep (PA) 24, Good Counsel 0
Finally, Good Counsel looked to improve to 4-0, but they weren't able to get going against Philadelphia-based St. Joseph's Prep. Andy Stefanelli's squad was held without a point through all four quarters as the Hawks hung 24 on them. With their first loss, the Falcons are now 3-1.