Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps - Sept 5, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its second week of high school football on Friday night, as most of the teams took the gridiron. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
DeMatha 30, Imhotep Charter (PA) 14
The defending WCAC football champions are now 2-0 as DeMatha hosted Philadelphia-based school Imhotep Charter for their home opener. The Stags got off to a rough start early on despite leading 7-0, but then they scored 23 more points in the third quarter. The Panthers did score two touchdowns late, but it didn't matter. Junior quarterback Tristan Sabb led the way for DeMatha in the win.
Gonzaga 50, Dunbar 16
A Top-25 showdown turned out to be a blowout as Gonzaga improved to 2-0 on the season. They hosted Dunbar and took care of business big time by dropping a 50 burger. Junior quarterback Jason Lindsay led the Eagles' offense as they dominated the Crimson Tide on Friday night.
Good Counsel 21, DePaul Catholic (NJ) 20
One of the biggest MoCo football powerhouses hosted a New Jersey school as Good Counsel squeaked by DePaul Catholic to also improve to 2-0. The Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime as senior Darion Hampton scored two rushing touchdowns, while the defense stepped up as junior Grant Altuner returned a fumble 98 yards for the score.
However, the Spartans were able to come from behind late to score three touchdowns and were one point away from tying the game. But they missed the extra point, as Good Counsel held on in a thriller.
Bishop McNamara 36, Dundalk 2
Bishop McNamara is another WCAC school that improved to 2-0 on the season as they dominated Dundalk. Mustangs senior Dkwan Thomas scored both a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the first half, while senior Andrew Hicks returned the opening second kickoff for a score.