Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

CJ Vafiadis

Charles H. Flowers will be looking for redemption from a lost 2023 season while the state champion Wise Pumas will seek to continue the dominance in Prince George's County, when the PG rivals meet on Oct. 18.
There are 110 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 DeMatha traveling to take on No. 15 Bishop McNamara, and St. John's hosting No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 87 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Great Hills vs Leonardtown, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Wise vs Potomac at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Alexandria City vs Fairfax

Annandale vs Hayfield

Annapolis Area Christian vs Riverdale Baptist

Battlefield vs Gainesville

Blake vs Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Broad Run vs Loudoun Valley

Brunswick vs South Carroll

Bullis vs Episcopal

Calvert vs Chopticon

Caroline vs Spotsylvania

Catoctin vs Smithsburg

Central vs Largo

Central vs Madison County

Chancellor vs James Monroe

Chantilly vs South Lakes

Churchill vs Seneca Valley

Clarke County vs Page County

Colonial Beach vs Westmoreland

Colonial Forge vs Riverbend

Courtland vs Eastern View

Culpeper County vs King George

Damascus vs Einstein

Dominion vs Heritage

Douglass vs Friendly

DuVal vs Suitland

East Hardy vs Moorefield

East Pennsboro vs James Buchanan

East Rockingham vs Turner Ashby

Edison vs Falls Church

Essex vs Rappahannock

Fauquier vs Warren County

Flint Hill vs Potomac School

Flowers vs Oxon Hill

Fluvanna County vs Orange County

Forest Park vs Gar-Field

Fort Hill vs North Hagerstown

Francis Scott Key vs Century

Frederick vs Urbana

Freedom vs Osbourn Park

Freedom vs Woodbridge

Friendship Collegiate Academy vs Highland Springs

Gaithersburg vs Richard Montgomery

Governor Thomas Johnson vs Tuscarora

Great Mills vs Leonardtown

Hampshire vs Berkeley Springs

Hedgesville vs Musselman

Herndon vs Washington-Liberty

Huntingtown vs Patuxent

Jefferson vs Loudoun County

Jefferson vs Varsity Opponent

John Champe vs Potomac Falls

Juniata Valley vs Southern Huntingdon County

Kennedy vs Magruder

Kettle Run vs Sherando

La Plata vs North Point

Lackey vs McDonough

Lake Braddock vs West Potomac

Liberty vs Wood

Linganore vs Middletown

Louisa County vs Albemarle

Madison vs Centreville

Maret vs West Point

Marshall vs McLean

Martinsburg vs Washington

Massaponax vs Stafford

Meridian vs Brentsville District

Millbrook vs Skyline

Monroe vs Broadway

Mount Vernon vs Robinson

Mountain Ridge vs Northern

Mountain View vs North Stafford

Oakdale vs Walkersville

Oakton vs Westfield

Osbourn vs Patriot

Paint Branch vs Whitman

Park View vs Stonewall Jackson

Parkdale vs Northwestern

Petersburg vs Frankfort

Potomac vs Wise

Riverside vs Stone Bridge

Rock Ridge vs Tuscarora

South County vs Woodson

Springbrook vs Blair

St. Vincent Pallotti vs St. John's Catholic Prep

Strasburg vs Luray

Tussey Mountain vs Clear Spring

Wakefield vs Yorktown

