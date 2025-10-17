Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 110 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 DeMatha traveling to take on No. 15 Bishop McNamara, and St. John's hosting No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 87 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Great Hills vs Leonardtown, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Wise vs Potomac at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Alexandria City vs Fairfax
Annandale vs Hayfield
Annapolis Area Christian vs Riverdale Baptist
Battlefield vs Gainesville
Blake vs Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Broad Run vs Loudoun Valley
Brunswick vs South Carroll
Bullis vs Episcopal
Calvert vs Chopticon
Caroline vs Spotsylvania
Catoctin vs Smithsburg
Central vs Largo
Central vs Madison County
Chancellor vs James Monroe
Chantilly vs South Lakes
Churchill vs Seneca Valley
Clarke County vs Page County
Colonial Beach vs Westmoreland
Colonial Forge vs Riverbend
Courtland vs Eastern View
Culpeper County vs King George
Damascus vs Einstein
Dominion vs Heritage
Douglass vs Friendly
DuVal vs Suitland
East Hardy vs Moorefield
East Pennsboro vs James Buchanan
East Rockingham vs Turner Ashby
Edison vs Falls Church
Essex vs Rappahannock
Fauquier vs Warren County
Flint Hill vs Potomac School
Flowers vs Oxon Hill
Fluvanna County vs Orange County
Forest Park vs Gar-Field
Fort Hill vs North Hagerstown
Francis Scott Key vs Century
Frederick vs Urbana
Freedom vs Osbourn Park
Freedom vs Woodbridge
Friendship Collegiate Academy vs Highland Springs
Gaithersburg vs Richard Montgomery
Governor Thomas Johnson vs Tuscarora
Great Mills vs Leonardtown
Hampshire vs Berkeley Springs
Hedgesville vs Musselman
Herndon vs Washington-Liberty
Huntingtown vs Patuxent
Jefferson vs Loudoun County
Jefferson vs Varsity Opponent
John Champe vs Potomac Falls
Juniata Valley vs Southern Huntingdon County
Kennedy vs Magruder
Kettle Run vs Sherando
La Plata vs North Point
Lackey vs McDonough
Lake Braddock vs West Potomac
Liberty vs Wood
Linganore vs Middletown
Louisa County vs Albemarle
Madison vs Centreville
Maret vs West Point
Marshall vs McLean
Martinsburg vs Washington
Massaponax vs Stafford
Meridian vs Brentsville District
Millbrook vs Skyline
Monroe vs Broadway
Mount Vernon vs Robinson
Mountain Ridge vs Northern
Mountain View vs North Stafford
Oakdale vs Walkersville
Oakton vs Westfield
Osbourn vs Patriot
Paint Branch vs Whitman
Park View vs Stonewall Jackson
Parkdale vs Northwestern
Petersburg vs Frankfort
Potomac vs Wise
Riverside vs Stone Bridge
Rock Ridge vs Tuscarora
South County vs Woodson
Springbrook vs Blair
St. Vincent Pallotti vs St. John's Catholic Prep
Strasburg vs Luray
Tussey Mountain vs Clear Spring
Wakefield vs Yorktown
View all Washington DC metro games
