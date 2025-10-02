Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 106 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from Thursday, October 2, through Saturday, October 4, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature four of Massachusetts' top teams as Danvers takes on Beverly at 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, King Philip Regional travels to face Natick in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, October 2, kicking off with Somerville taking on Medford at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Somerville (3-1) vs Medford (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Haverhill (0-3) vs Lawrence (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Hingham (2-1) vs Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Winthrop (0-4) vs Saugus (1-2) - 6:30 PM
Pembroke (2-1) vs Hanover (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Xaverian Brothers taking on Central Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
South Shore Vo-Tech (2-1) vs Blue Hills RVT (1-3) - 3:45 PM
Nantucket (3-0) vs Falmouth (0-3) - 4:00 PM
Westborough (0-3) vs Doherty Memorial (0-3) - 4:30 PM
Shawsheen Valley Tech (4-0) vs St. Mary's (2-2) - 5:00 PM
Martha's Vineyard Regional (2-1) vs Sandwich (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Roxbury Prep Charter (0-2) vs Chelsea (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Bishop Stang (1-2) vs Arlington Catholic (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Uxbridge (3-0) vs South (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Bristol-Plymouth RVT (3-0) vs Greater Lowell Tech (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Dracut (1-2) vs Lowell (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Danvers (4-0) vs Beverly (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Melrose (2-1) vs Woburn Memorial (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Cathedral (2-1) vs Cardinal Spellman (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Milford (3-1) vs Barnstable (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Durfee (2-2) vs Braintree (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Catholic Memorial (3-0) vs Brockton (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Tantasqua Regional (2-1) vs Nashoba Regional (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Lunenburg (2-1) vs Tyngsborough (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Franklin (1-2) vs Algonquin Regional (0-3) - 6:00 PM
North (1-2) vs Bartlett (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Bridgewater-Raynham (2-2) vs Attleboro (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Winchester (3-0) vs Wakefield Memorial (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Southbridge (0-3) vs Atlantis Charter (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Lowell Catholic (0-3) vs Millis (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Newton North (2-2) vs Framingham (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Quincy (3-0) vs Braintree (0-4) - 6:00 PM
King Philip Regional (4-0) vs Natick (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Bourne (3-0) vs Monomoy (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Brighton (1-2) vs Boston Latin Academy (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Boston English (3-2) vs East Boston (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Stoughton (0-3) vs Sharon (2-2) - 6:00 PM
St. John's (2-1) vs Hopkinton (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Wakefield Memorial (2-1) vs Woburn Memorial (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Lynnfield (1-2) vs Amesbury (3-0) - 6:30 PM
North Reading (3-0) vs Triton Regional (1-2) - 6:30 PM
Groton-Dunstable (2-1) vs Greater Lawrence Tech (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Gloucester (4-0) vs Salem (2-2) - 6:30 PM
Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-4) vs Masconomet Regional (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Manchester Essex (2-1) vs Newburyport (0-3) - 6:30 PM
Quincy (3-0) vs New Bedford (0-3) - 6:30 PM
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (1-3) vs Hull (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Wellesley (1-3) vs Brookline (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Walpole (1-3) vs Needham (0-3) - 6:30 PM
Murdock (2-1) vs Prouty (3-0) - 6:30 PM
Hudson (3-1) vs Clinton (2-1) - 6:30 PM
West Bridgewater (2-1) vs Case (2-2) - 6:30 PM
Watertown (2-1) vs Stoneham (3-0) - 6:30 PM
Ipswich (1-2) vs Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Apponequet Regional (0-4) vs Dartmouth (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Westford Academy (1-2) vs Lincoln-Sudbury (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Poultney (0-4) vs Springfield (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Ayer Shirley (1-2) vs Abby Kelley Foster (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Xaverian Brothers (2-1) vs Central Catholic (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Tewksbury Memorial (3-0) vs Chelmsford (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Methuen (2-1) vs Andover (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Newton South (1-2) vs Boston Latin (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Quabbin Regional (2-1) vs West Boylston (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Concord-Carlisle (1-2) vs Waltham (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Blackstone-Millville (1-2) vs St. Bernard's Central Catholic (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Fair Haven (2-2) vs Bellows Falls Union (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Narragansett Regional (2-1) vs Gardner (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Leicester (2-1) vs Littleton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Cohasset (3-1) vs North Quincy (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Maynard (0-3) vs Oakmont Regional (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Burncoat (0-3) vs Assabet Valley RVT (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton-Wenham Regional (1-2) vs Pentucket Regional (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Athol (0-3) vs Mahar Regional (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (1-2) vs Rockland (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Leominster (2-1) vs Wachusett Regional (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Old Colony RVT (1-2) vs Southeastern RVT (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Middleborough (2-2) vs Abington (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Mashpee (3-0) vs Randolph (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Tri-County RVT (3-0) vs Diman RVT (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Medway (2-1) vs Westwood (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Norwell (3-1) vs East Bridgewater (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Everett (2-2) vs Taunton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Ware (1-2) vs Franklin County Tech (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Silver Lake Regional (1-2) vs Plymouth North (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Weymouth (4-0) vs Milton (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Bedford (1-2) vs Wayland (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Fitchburg (0-3) vs Shepherd Hill Regional (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Scituate (3-1) vs Plymouth South (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Acton-Boxborough (2-1) vs Weston (3-1) - 7:00 PM
North Andover (0-3) vs Billerica Memorial (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Cape Cod RVT (1-2) vs Wareham (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (1-2) vs Reading Memorial (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Burlington (3-0) vs Wilmington (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Revere (1-2) vs Lynn English (1-2) - 7:30 PM
North Middlesex Regional (0-0) vs Marlborough (3-1) - 9:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, October 4, kicking off with Holbrook taking on Upper Cape Cod RVT at 11:00 AM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Holbrook (0-0) vs Upper Cape Cod RVT (0-3) - 11:00 AM
Quaboag Regional (0-4) vs Worcester Tech (2-1) - 12:00 PM
Oxford (1-2) vs Saint Paul Diocesan (1-2) - 12:00 PM
Minuteman Regional (3-1) vs Keefe Tech (3-0) - 1:00 PM
Boston College High (1-1) vs Bishop Feehan (3-1) - 1:00 PM
Millbury (3-0) vs Blackstone Valley RVT (0-3) - 1:00 PM
Archbishop Williams (3-0) vs Bishop Fenwick (1-2) - 1:00 PM
Londonderry (0-0) vs Duxbury (2-1) - 1:30 PM
Montachusett RVT (0-3) vs Nipmuc Regional (1-2) - 2:00 PM
Bay Path RVT (1-3) vs Northbridge (2-1) - 4:00 PM
Malden (1-2) vs Lynn Classical (0-4) - 5:00 PM
Grafton Memorial (1-2) vs Shrewsbury (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.