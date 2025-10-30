Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 133 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from Thursday, October 30, through Saturday, November 1, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature Massachusetts' top teams as No. 6 Natick travels to take on Milton on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Then, Saturday afternoon, No. 1 St. John's Prep takes on No. 5 Catholic Memorial in what could be one of the best games of the year.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, October 30, highlighted by No. 7 Methuen taking on Billerica Memorial. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Nashoba Regional (3-4) vs Montachusett RVT (1-6) - 5:00 PM
Carver (2-5) vs West Bridgewater (6-1) - 5:30 PM
South Shore Vo-Tech (4-4) vs Diman RVT (5-2) - 5:30 PM
Holbrook (0-4) vs Cape Cod RVT (3-4) - 5:30 PM
Nauset Regional (1-6) vs Sandwich (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Amesbury (7-0) vs Manchester Essex (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Minuteman Regional (4-3) vs Chelsea (2-5) - 6:00 PM
St. Mary's (3-3) vs Old Rochester Regional (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Northeast Metro RVT (5-2) vs Greater Lawrence Tech (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Saugus (1-6) vs Medford (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Lawrence (1-6) vs Chelmsford (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Shawsheen Valley Tech (7-0) vs Greater Lowell Tech (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Whittier RVT (5-2) vs Malden (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Franklin (3-4) vs Milford (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Pembroke (2-5) vs Quincy (5-2) - 6:00 PM
North Quincy (4-3) vs Plymouth South (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Newburyport (2-5) vs North Reading (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Ayer Shirley (3-4) vs Murdock (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Commerce (0-7) vs Sabis International (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Groton-Dunstable (4-3) vs Quabbin Regional (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Randolph (6-0) vs Roxbury Prep Charter (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Upper Cape Cod RVT (3-3) vs Atlantis Charter (4-4) - 6:00 PM
Taunton (3-4) vs Bishop Feehan (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Concord-Carlisle (3-5) vs Westford Academy (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Hanover (5-2) vs Scituate (6-2) - 6:00 PM
Stoughton (1-6) vs Oliver Ames (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Norwood (2-5) vs Ashland (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Monomoy (0-7) vs Wareham (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Nipmuc Regional (4-3) vs Clinton (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Bellingham (4-3) vs Medway (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Holliston (4-3) vs Dedham (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Norton (4-4) vs Medfield (7-0) - 6:00 PM
Wakefield Memorial (3-4) vs Burlington (7-0) - 6:00 PM
Nashua High School North (0-0) vs Dracut (1-6) - 6:30 PM
Triton Regional (3-4) vs Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (4-3) - 6:30 PM
Cardinal Spellman (0-7) vs Bishop Stang (2-5) - 6:30 PM
Rockland (3-4) vs Middleborough (3-4) - 6:30 PM
Framingham (4-2) vs Needham (0-7) - 6:30 PM
Fairhaven (6-1) vs Case (3-4) - 6:30 PM
Seekonk (3-3) vs Bourne (5-2) - 6:30 PM
Belmont (0-7) vs Winchester (7-0) - 6:30 PM
Salem (3-4) vs Swampscott (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Beverly (4-3) vs Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Tyngsborough (6-0) vs Gardner (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Xaverian Brothers (5-2) vs Malden Catholic (3-4) - 7:00 PM
South Hadley (4-3) vs Easthampton (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Abington (6-1) vs East Bridgewater (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Chicopee Comp (8-0) vs Amherst-Pelham Regional (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Franklin County Tech (5-2) vs Mahar Regional (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Marshfield (5-2) vs Plymouth North (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-7) vs Duxbury (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Wellesley (3-4) vs Weymouth (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Billerica Memorial (4-3) vs Methuen (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Westwood (3-4) vs Hopkinton (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 2 King Philip Regional taking on Attleboro. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Brighton (3-4) vs Boston Latin Academy (5-1) - 4:00 PM
Boston English (5-3) vs Manville School (0-5) - 4:00 PM
Narragansett Regional (5-2) vs Bartlett (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Falmouth (2-5) vs Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Everett (2-5) vs Revere (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Pentucket Regional (4-3) vs Ipswich (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Lee (7-0) vs Taconic (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Worcester Tech (5-2) vs North (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Auburn (6-2) vs South (0-6) - 6:00 PM
Tantasqua Regional (4-3) vs Doherty Memorial (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Southeastern RVT (1-5) vs Montachusett RVT (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Lynn English (5-2) vs Somerville (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Bridgewater-Raynham (5-2) vs Barnstable (6-0) - 6:00 PM
Pathfinder RVT (3-4) vs Monument Mountain (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Greenfield (2-5) vs Athol (1-6) - 6:00 PM
Boston College High (2-4) vs St. John's (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Grafton Memorial (3-4) vs Shrewsbury (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Boston Latin (3-4) vs Cambridge Rindge & Latin (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Northampton (2-5) vs Chicopee (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Archbishop Williams (7-0) vs Cathedral (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Drury (0-0) vs Smith Vo-Tech (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Southeastern RVT (1-5) vs Blue Hills RVT (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Old Colony RVT (2-4) vs Bristol-Plymouth RVT (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Braintree (2-5) vs Newton North (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Attleboro (3-4) vs King Philip Regional (7-0) - 6:00 PM
Shepherd Hill Regional (5-1) vs Marlborough (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Foxborough (6-1) vs North Attleborough (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Dover-Sherborn (0-7) vs Millis (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Abby Kelley Foster (1-6) vs Prouty (7-0) - 6:00 PM
Gloucester (6-1) vs Winthrop (2-5) - 6:30 PM
Lynnfield (1-6) vs Hamilton-Wenham Regional (1-6) - 6:30 PM
Lowell (6-1) vs North Andover (1-6) - 6:30 PM
Saint Paul Diocesan (1-5) vs Leicester (5-2) - 6:30 PM
Westborough (0-7) vs Shrewsbury (3-4) - 6:30 PM
Dartmouth (5-2) vs New Bedford (0-7) - 6:30 PM
Frontier Regional (7-0) vs Ludlow (1-6) - 6:30 PM
Greater New Bedford RVT (1-6) vs Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (3-4) - 6:30 PM
Apponequet Regional (0-7) vs Somerset Berkley Regional (2-5) - 6:30 PM
Acton-Boxborough (4-3) vs Newton South (4-3) - 6:30 PM
Canton (5-2) vs Mansfield (5-2) - 6:30 PM
Southbridge (1-6) vs Keefe Tech (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Lynn Vo-Tech (4-2) vs Nashoba Valley Tech (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Mashpee (5-1) vs Cohasset (5-2) - 7:00 PM
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (2-5) vs Lowell Catholic (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Tewksbury Memorial (7-0) vs Andover (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (4-3) vs Haverhill (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Smith Vo-Tech (3-4) vs Quaboag Regional (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Stoneham (5-2) vs Melrose (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Grafton Memorial (3-4) vs Leominster (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Oakmont Regional (2-5) vs West Boylston (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Danvers (5-2) vs Marblehead (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Oxford (3-4) vs St. Bernard's Central Catholic (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (6-1) vs Maynard (2-5) - 7:00 PM
West Springfield (3-5) vs Central (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Algonquin Regional (2-5) vs Wachusett Regional (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Bedford (5-2) vs Waltham (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Uxbridge (6-1) vs Bay Path RVT (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Longmeadow (4-3) vs Minnechaug Regional (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Wahconah Regional (3-4) vs Agawam (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Westfield (3-4) vs East Longmeadow (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Silver Lake Regional (2-5) vs Hingham (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Natick (6-1) vs Milton (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln-Sudbury (5-2) vs Wayland (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Woburn Memorial (4-3) vs Reading Memorial (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Wilmington (5-2) vs Watertown (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Pittsfield (1-6) vs Putnam Vo-Tech (1-6) - 8:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, November 1, highlighted by No. 1 St. John's Prep taking on No. 5 Catholic Memorial. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Burncoat (3-4) vs Blackstone-Millville (5-2) - 12:00 PM
Fitchburg (1-6) vs Sharon (2-5) - 12:00 PM
Arlington (4-3) vs Lexington (2-5) - 12:00 PM
Durfee (2-4) vs Brockton (2-5) - 12:30 PM
Bishop Fenwick (3-4) vs Arlington Catholic (2-5) - 1:00 PM
Holyoke (2-5) vs Hoosac Valley (6-1) - 1:00 PM
Palmer (3-4) vs Ware (5-2) - 1:00 PM
Catholic Memorial (6-1) vs St. John's Prep (7-0) - 1:00 PM
Assabet Valley RVT (1-6) vs Blackstone Valley RVT (1-6) - 1:00 PM
Littleton (2-5) vs Lunenburg (5-2) - 1:30 PM
Dexter Southfield (0-1) vs Choate Rosemary Hall School (5-2) - 2:30 PM
Northbridge (6-1) vs Millbury (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Belchertown (4-3) vs McCann Tech (0-6) - 6:00 PM
