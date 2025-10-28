High School

Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025

A new team breaks into this week’s rankings out of the Bay State

Kevin L. Smith

The Natick football team competes during the 2025 season.
The Natick football team competes during the 2025 season. / Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/John Walker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football entered the last week of the 2025 regular season.

High School on SI’s fifth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:

1. St. John’s Prep (7-0)

The Eagles beat Malden Catholic, 37-15. St. John’s hosts Catholic Memorial on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

2. King Philip Regional (7-0)

The Warriors blanked Milford, 42-0. The team hosts Attleboro on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Central HS (6-1)

The Golden Eagles won 46-7 over Minnechaug Regional. Central hosts West Springfield this weekend.

Previous rank: 3

4. Xaverian Brothers (5-2)

The Hawks topped Boston College High School by a 37-7 score. Xaverian faces Malden Catholic on Thursday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Catholic Memorial (6-1)

The Knights beat Saint John’s, 49-17. The team goes up against St. John’s Prep on Saturday.

Previous rank: 5

6. Natick (6-1)

The Redhawks flew to a 28-8 win over Wellesley. Natick faces Milton on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Methuen (6-1)

The Rangers rode to a 45-6 win over Haverhill. Methuen hosts Billerica Memorial on Thursday.

Previous rank: 7

8. Central Catholic (4-3)

The Raiders knocked off Andover, 38-20. CC takes on Haverhill this Friday.

Previous rank: 8

9. Marshfield (5-2)

The Rams slipped past Hingham, 7-6, to win their fifth-straight game. Marshfield is set to take on Plymouth North this weekend.

Previous rank: 10

10. Tewksbury Memorial (7-0)

The undefeated Redmen enter the rankings for the first time this season. Tewksbury faces Andover on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Andover (5-2).

