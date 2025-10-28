Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
Massachusetts high school football entered the last week of the 2025 regular season.
High School on SI’s fifth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:
1. St. John’s Prep (7-0)
The Eagles beat Malden Catholic, 37-15. St. John’s hosts Catholic Memorial on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. King Philip Regional (7-0)
The Warriors blanked Milford, 42-0. The team hosts Attleboro on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Central HS (6-1)
The Golden Eagles won 46-7 over Minnechaug Regional. Central hosts West Springfield this weekend.
Previous rank: 3
4. Xaverian Brothers (5-2)
The Hawks topped Boston College High School by a 37-7 score. Xaverian faces Malden Catholic on Thursday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Catholic Memorial (6-1)
The Knights beat Saint John’s, 49-17. The team goes up against St. John’s Prep on Saturday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Natick (6-1)
The Redhawks flew to a 28-8 win over Wellesley. Natick faces Milton on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Methuen (6-1)
The Rangers rode to a 45-6 win over Haverhill. Methuen hosts Billerica Memorial on Thursday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Central Catholic (4-3)
The Raiders knocked off Andover, 38-20. CC takes on Haverhill this Friday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Marshfield (5-2)
The Rams slipped past Hingham, 7-6, to win their fifth-straight game. Marshfield is set to take on Plymouth North this weekend.
Previous rank: 10
10. Tewksbury Memorial (7-0)
The undefeated Redmen enter the rankings for the first time this season. Tewksbury faces Andover on Friday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Andover (5-2).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App