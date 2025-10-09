Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 109 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from Thursday, October 9, through Saturday, October 11, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature four of Massachusetts' top teams as Milton travels to take on Waschusett Regional. Meanwhile, St. John's faces off against Xaverian Brothers at 6:00 p.m.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, October 9, kicking off with Nashoba Valley Tech taking on Whittier RVT at 6:00 p.m. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Nashoba Valley Tech (2-2) vs Whittier RVT (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Lynn English (2-2) vs Malden (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Needham (0-4) vs Newton North (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Lexington (2-2) vs Woburn Memorial (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Woodstock (3-1) vs Springfield (4-1) - 6:30 PM
Case (2-3) vs Bourne (4-0) - 6:30 PM
Monomoy (0-4) vs Upper Cape Cod RVT (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Diman RVT (2-2) vs Southeastern RVT (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Millbury (4-0) vs West Boylston (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Carver (2-2) vs Mashpee (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Hopkinton (1-3) vs Holliston (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Oliver Ames (1-3) vs Foxborough (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 88 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Malden Catholic taking on Catholic Memorial. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Groton School (0-0) vs Austin Prep (0-2) - 4:15 PM
Nauset Regional (0-4) vs Nantucket (4-0) - 5:00 PM
Malden Catholic (3-1) vs Catholic Memorial (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Sandwich (2-2) vs Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Manchester Essex (3-1) vs Ipswich (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Falmouth (0-4) vs Martha's Vineyard Regional (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Bristol-Plymouth RVT (3-1) vs Tri-County RVT (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Keefe Tech (4-0) vs Worcester Tech (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Brookline (1-4) vs Greater Lowell Tech (2-2) - 6:00 PM
St. Bernard's Central Catholic (2-2) vs Montachusett RVT (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Bishop Fenwick (1-3) vs Cardinal Spellman (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Revere (1-3) vs Somerville (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Xaverian Brothers (2-2) vs St. John's (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Westborough (0-4) vs Grafton Memorial (2-2) - 6:00 PM
South (0-4) vs Marlborough (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (2-2) vs North Reading (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Weymouth (5-0) vs Brockton (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Narragansett Regional (3-1) vs Tyngsborough (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Newton South (2-2) vs Cambridge Rindge & Latin (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Leominster (2-2) vs Algonquin Regional (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Newburyport (0-4) vs Pentucket Regional (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Milford (3-2) vs Attleboro (1-3) - 6:00 PM
St. John's Prep (4-0) vs Boston College High (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Oxford (2-2) vs Quabbin Regional (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Arlington Catholic (0-4) vs Archbishop Williams (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Randolph (4-0) vs Cohasset (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Taunton (3-1) vs Franklin (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Mansfield (2-2) vs Stoughton (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Norton (1-4) vs Dover-Sherborn (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Fairhaven (5-0) vs West Bridgewater (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Watertown (2-2) vs Wakefield Memorial (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Manville School (0-2) vs East Boston (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Ashland (3-1) vs Dedham (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Medway (3-1) vs Medfield (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Belmont (0-4) vs Arlington (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Millis (2-2) vs Bellingham (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Lynnfield (1-3) vs Triton Regional (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Amesbury (4-0) vs Hamilton-Wenham Regional (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Lowell Catholic (0-4) vs Lynn Vo-Tech (2-1) - 6:30 PM
Saugus (1-3) vs Salem (2-3) - 6:30 PM
Masconomet Regional (4-1) vs Danvers (4-1) - 6:30 PM
Somerset Berkley Regional (1-4) vs Old Rochester Regional (0-4) - 6:30 PM
Abby Kelley Foster (1-3) vs Lunenburg (2-2) - 6:30 PM
Doherty Memorial (1-3) vs Shrewsbury (2-2) - 6:30 PM
Barnstable (4-0) vs New Bedford (0-4) - 6:30 PM
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (2-2) vs Apponequet Regional (0-5) - 6:30 PM
Wilmington (3-1) vs Stoneham (4-0) - 6:30 PM
Reading Memorial (1-2) vs Winchester (4-0) - 6:30 PM
Palmer (1-3) vs Athol (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Weston (3-2) vs Boston Latin (3-2) - 7:00 PM
North Andover (0-4) vs Dracut (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Minuteman Regional (3-2) vs Boston Latin Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Gloucester (5-0) vs Swampscott (2-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (2-3) vs Bishop Stang (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (3-1) vs Chelmsford (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Andover (3-1) vs Dracut (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (3-2) vs Methuen (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Concord-Carlisle (2-2) vs Haverhill (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Burlington (4-0) vs Melrose (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Westford Academy (1-3) vs Waltham (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Bartlett (2-2) vs Quaboag Regional (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Wayland (0-5) vs Concord-Carlisle (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Nashoba Regional (2-2) vs Fitchburg (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth South (3-1) vs Quincy (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Mahar Regional (2-2) vs Ware (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Northbridge (3-1) vs Tantasqua Regional (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Clinton (2-2) vs Oakmont Regional (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Maynard (1-3) vs Assabet Valley RVT (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Southbridge (0-4) vs Ayer Shirley (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Auburn (4-1) vs Uxbridge (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Milton (4-1) vs Wachusett Regional (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Cape Cod RVT (1-3) vs South Shore Vo-Tech (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Abington (4-1) vs Norwell (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Bedford (2-2) vs Lincoln-Sudbury (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Acton-Boxborough (3-1) vs Groton-Dunstable (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Silver Lake Regional (1-3) vs Marshfield (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Cathedral (3-1) vs Hull (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Old Colony RVT (2-2) vs Blue Hills RVT (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Blackstone Valley RVT (0-4) vs Bay Path RVT (1-4) - 7:00 PM
East Bridgewater (4-1) vs Rockland (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth North (3-1) vs Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Pembroke (2-2) vs Scituate (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Billerica Memorial (3-1) vs Tewksbury Memorial (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Littleton (1-3) vs Prouty (4-0) - 7:00 PM
North Attleborough (3-1) vs Canton (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Norwood (1-3) vs Westwood (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Roxbury Prep Charter (0-3) vs Holbrook (0-1) - 7:15 PM
North (1-3) vs Saint Paul Diocesan (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, October 11, kicking off with Medford taking on Northeast Metro RVT at 10:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Medford (1-3) vs Northeast Metro RVT (3-1) - 10:30 AM
Marblehead (4-0) vs Beverly (4-1) - 11:00 AM
Nipmuc Regional (2-2) vs Burncoat (1-3) - 12:00 PM
Leicester (3-1) vs Blackstone-Millville (2-2) - 12:00 PM
Bellows Falls Union (5-0) vs Lyndon Institute (4-0) - 1:00 PM
Atlantis Charter (3-2) vs Wareham (2-2) - 1:00 PM
Duxbury (2-2) vs Hingham (3-1) - 3:30 PM
Murdock (2-2) vs Gardner (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Hanover (2-2) vs North Quincy (3-1) - 6:00 PM
