Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 117 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from September 18 through September 20, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Massachusetts' top teams as Duxbury takes on Hanover at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, St. John's Prep faces off against the Central Catholic Raiders.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, September 18, kicking off with Lowell Catholic taking on Whittier RVT at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lowell Catholic (0-1) vs Whittier RVT (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Lynn Classical (0-2) vs Medford (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Malden (0-1) vs Somerville (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Randolph (2-0) vs Commerce (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 98 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by the St. John's Prep Eagles taking on Central Catholic at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Rockland (1-0) vs Blue Hills RVT (0-2) - 5:00 PM
Arlington Catholic (0-1) vs Cathedral (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Clinton (0-1) vs South (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Beverly (1-1) vs Revere (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Chelsea (1-1) vs Carver (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Salem (1-1) vs Greater Lawrence Tech (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Leominster (1-1) vs Doherty Memorial (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Wakefield Memorial (1-0) vs Lynnfield (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Everett (2-0) vs Xaverian Brothers (1-0) - 6:00 PM
St. Bernard's Central Catholic (1-0) vs Northbridge (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Grafton Memorial (0-1) vs St. John's (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Franklin (0-2) vs Brockton (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Belmont (0-2) vs Cambridge Rindge & Latin (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Marlborough (1-1) vs Algonquin Regional (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Medway (1-0) vs Pentucket Regional (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Marshfield (0-2) vs Bridgewater-Raynham (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Central Catholic (1-1) vs St. John's Prep (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Apponequet Regional (0-2) vs Archbishop Williams (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Somerset Berkley Regional (0-2) vs Malden Catholic (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Bristol-Plymouth RVT (1-0) vs South Shore Vo-Tech (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Acton-Boxborough (1-0) vs Lexington (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Walpole (0-2) vs Natick (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Milford (2-0) vs Wellesley (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Marblehead (2-0) vs Shepherd Hill Regional (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Oliver Ames (0-2) vs Cardinal Spellman (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Concord-Carlisle (0-1) vs Holliston (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Weston (1-1) vs Millis (1-0) - 6:00 PM
North Reading (1-0) vs Dedham (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Hopkinton (1-1) vs Medfield (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Haverhill (0-1) vs Shrewsbury (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Atlantis Charter (1-1) vs Minuteman Regional (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Bishop Fenwick (0-1) vs Bishop Stang (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Lynn Vo-Tech (1-0) vs Saugus (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Masconomet Regional (2-0) vs North Andover (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Reading Memorial (1-0) vs Danvers (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Bartlett (0-1) vs Oxford (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Gardner (0-1) vs Lunenburg (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (0-2) vs Newburyport (0-2) - 6:30 PM
Old Rochester Regional (0-2) vs Fairhaven (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Nashoba Regional (1-0) vs Longmeadow (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Ware (1-0) vs Belchertown (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Wilmington (1-0) vs Saugus (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Lincoln-Sudbury (1-0) vs Needham (0-2) - 6:30 PM
Sandwich (1-0) vs Bourne (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Tri-County RVT (1-0) vs Case (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Nashoba Valley Tech (2-0) vs Stoneham (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Dover-Sherborn (0-2) vs Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (1-1) - 6:30 PM
East Boston (0-2) vs Brighton (0-2) - 6:30 PM
Brookline (1-1) vs Newton South (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Worcester Tech (1-0) vs Southbridge (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Murdock (0-1) vs Athol (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Maynard (0-1) vs Millbury (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Quaboag Regional (0-2) vs Quabbin Regional (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Burlington (1-0) vs Woburn Memorial (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth North (2-0) vs Cohasset (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Prouty (1-0) vs Palmer (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Winthrop (0-2) vs Shawsheen Valley Tech (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Manchester Essex (0-1) vs KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Chelmsford (0-1) vs Andover (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Swampscott (1-1) vs Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-2) - 7:00 PM
McCann Tech (0-2) vs Mahar Regional (0-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (2-0) vs Gloucester (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Manville School (0-1) vs Boston Latin (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Methuen (2-0) vs Tewksbury Memorial (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Winchester (1-0) vs Waltham (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-2) vs Middleborough (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Pathfinder RVT (0-2) vs Quaboag Regional (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Greater Lowell Tech (0-1) vs Fitchburg (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Braintree (0-2) vs North Quincy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Bellows Falls Union (2-0) vs North Country Union (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Ayer Shirley (1-0) vs Tyngsborough (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Narragansett Regional (1-0) vs Oakmont Regional (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Keefe Tech (2-0) vs Assabet Valley RVT (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Seekonk (1-0) vs Old Colony RVT (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Monomoy (0-2) vs Hull (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Nipmuc Regional (1-0) vs Uxbridge (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Blackstone-Millville (0-1) vs Groton-Dunstable (1-1) - 7:00 PM
West Springfield (1-1) vs Wachusett Regional (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Central (0-1) vs Mansfield (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Nauset Regional (0-2) vs East Bridgewater (2-0) - 7:00 PM
North Attleborough (1-1) vs Taunton (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (1-1) vs Silver Lake Regional (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Hingham (1-0) vs Abington (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth South (1-1) vs Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Newton North (1-1) vs Weymouth (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Norwood (1-1) vs King Philip Regional (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Duxbury (1-1) vs Hanover (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Westford Academy (0-1) vs Billerica Memorial (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Ashland (2-0) vs Wayland (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Westwood (1-0) vs Bellingham (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Norwell (2-0) vs Scituate (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Putnam Vo-Tech (1-0) vs Foxborough (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Tantasqua Regional (1-0) vs East Longmeadow (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Pembroke (1-1) vs Norton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Everett (2-0) vs Mansfield (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Bedford (1-1) vs Canton (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Southeastern RVT (0-1) vs Greater New Bedford RVT (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Auburn (2-1) vs Sabis International (0-1) - 7:15 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, September 20, kicking off with West Boylston taking on North at 12:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Boylston (1-0) vs North (1-0) - 12:00 PM
Littleton (0-1) vs Saint Paul Diocesan (0-1) - 12:00 PM
Blackstone Valley RVT (0-1) vs Nantucket (2-0) - 12:30 PM
Bay Path RVT (1-1) vs Northeast Metro RVT (1-1) - 1:00 PM
Springfield (2-0) vs Windsor (1-1) - 1:00 PM
Sharon (1-1) vs Martha's Vineyard Regional (0-1) - 1:30 PM
Catholic Memorial (1-0) vs St. Francis (0-0) - 2:00 PM
Hudson (1-1) vs Westborough (0-1) - 2:00 PM
Lowell (1-0) vs New Bedford (0-1) - 2:00 PM
Leicester (0-1) vs Burncoat (0-1) - 3:00 PM
New Hampton School (0-0) vs Austin Prep (0-0) - 3:00 PM
Berkshire School (0-0) vs Worcester Academy (0-0) - 3:30 PM
Quincy (2-0) vs Stoughton (0-2) - 4:30 PM
Montachusett RVT (0-1) vs Lynn Vo-Tech (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Framingham (0-1) vs Milton (2-0) - 6:00 PM
