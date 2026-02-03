Boston to Become Prep Basketball’s Center of Gravity as Nike Elite EYBL Comes to Town with 25+ Top-Ranked Stars
A slew of future power conference basketball players will play near Boston later this month.
Spire Institute, the No. 2 team in the latest High School On SI Boys Basketball National Rankings, Long Island Lutheran, Oak Hill Academy and Tennessee Collegiate Academy visit CATS Academy at Curry College in Milton, Mass. for a round-robin slate of games as part of the Nike EYBL Scholastic regular season schedule.
Here's a look at the schedule and the top players to watch for each team. All rankings referenced come from the Rivals Industry Rankings, except for CATS Academy.
EYBL Scholastic in Boston Schedule
- Friday, Feb. 13: Long Island Lutheran vs. CATS Academy, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 14: Spire Institute vs. Tennessee Collegiate Academy, 6 p.m.
- Oak Hill Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 15: Oak Hill Academy vs. SPIRE Institute, 12 p.m.
- Tennessee Collegiate Academy vs. CATS Academy, 1:30 p.m.
CATS Academy (Braintree, Mass.)
- Jaxson Terry: A 6-5 senior guard, Terry is committed to Loyola Chicago and ranked No. 6 in the New England Recruiting Report's Massachusetts Class of 2026 rankings.
- Desmond Bellot: One spot below Terry in the rankings, the 6-2 guard is committed to Forhdam.
- Jaylin-Williams Crawford: Next on the rankings, the 6-6 guard will play his college hoops at Towson.
Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY)
Long Island Lutheran players rise from the bench to celebrate a play in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
- Dylan Mingo: A top-ranked uncommitted senior, the 6-5 guard comes in at No. 6 nationally. His final four schools are Baylor, North Carolina, Penn State and Washington. Mingo pushed back his previous commitment timeline. His brother, Kayden, is at Penn State.
- TJ Crumble: The 6-7 forward is ranked No. 159 in the senior class and headed to North Texas.
- Moussa Kamissoko: The top-ranked small forward in the junior class and No. 4 overall player, the 6-8 wing holds a growing lisst of offers, including NC State, Cincinnati and Penn State.
- Kayden Allen: A 6-5 senior guard ranked No. 61 nationally, Alen is headed to Cincinnati.
- Jamaal McKnight: the 5-11 junior ranks No. 106 in his class and holds offers from Tennessee, Penn State, California, TCU and more. He transferred to LuHi alongside former DeMatha Catholic teammate Christian Proctor, who has an offer from Old Dominion
- Maxx Tjongondjoza: The 6-7 forward is the No. 78 sophomore.
SPIRE Institute (Geneva, Ohio)
Providence signee Aidan Derkack provided a major spark for Spire Academy during their 2-0 week at the Hoophall West. / Photo Credit: Hoophall Classic
- King Gibson: A 6-4 combo guard, Gibson ranks No. 10 in the junior class. NC State seems like the top destination for the North Carolina native, but he's got offers from numerous other programs like Alabama and Missouri.
- Alex Constanza: The Georgetown-bound, 6-8 forward is ranked No. 41 in the senior class.
- Tarris Bouie: Off to Alabama next year, the nation's No. 51 senior is a 6-6, 170-pound forward.
- Aiden Derkack: Providence College received the commitment of Derkack, a 6-5 senior guard ranked No. 65 nationally.
- Collin Ross: Ranked 99th in this year's senior class, the 6-10 forward will play collegiately at VCU.
- Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan: The future Iowa State Cyclone stands 6-10 and is ranked No. 203 in the senior class.
- Jaylan Mitchell: The No. 27 junior, the 6-7 forward is uncommitted but experts predict he's headed to Ohio State over Missouri, Arizona State and more.
- Charles Pur: A 6-10 forward, the No. 108 junior holds numerous power conference offers, including Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
- Darrell Davis: The No. 93 junior, the 5-11 point guard has highmajo offers from Mississippi State, Maryland, Providence and Florida State.
- Anthony Goring: A 6-9 forward ranked No. 153 in the junior class, Goring has offers from smaller conference programs.
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia)
2027 Four-star Shooting Guard LJ Smith transfers to Oak Hill Academy for his junior season / LJ Smith
- LJ Smith: Already committed to Ohio State, the 6-4 junior guard ranks No. 25 in his class.
- Ethan Mgbako: A 6-6 senior forward ranked No. 68, Mgbako will play at Vanderbilt.
- Korie Corbett: Ranked No. 178 among seniors, the 6-4 forward is ucommitted, but experts expect him to choose Ole Miss.
- Donovan Williams: The 6-1 guard future UCF Knight is the No. 168 senior.
David Johnson: Just a freshman, the 6-8 forward already received an offer from Syracuse and is widely considered a top-15 talent in the Class of 2029.
5. Tennessee Collegiate Academy (Memphis, Tenn.)
- Christian Gibson: A UCF commit, the 6-4 guard ranks No. 86 nationally
- Josiah "King" Sanders: The uncommitted 6-7 wing ranks No. 158 nationally and holds double-digit offers including Georgetown, Ole Miss, Iowa, Seton Hall, Rutgers, West Virginia, Missouri, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.
- Keeper Jackson: Ranked No. 201 in the senior class, the 6-6 forward's offers include Ole Miss, Tennessee State and Georgia Tech.
- Mason Williams: A 6-2 point guard, Williams decommitted from Jackson State in December. where his father, NBA veteran Mo Williams, is the head coach. The No. 124 senior is considering Ole Miss and Memphis, among other programs.
- Lincoln Vinson: The 6-3 junior guard ranks No. 117 in his class and has offers from mid-majors like Radford, Ohio University and Murray State.