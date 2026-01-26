Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/26/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 19-25. Voting closes on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Solomon Clanton Jr. of Viewpoint (California) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Clanton Jr. erupted for 42 points as Viewpoint held off Blair, 75-73.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Nasir Barnes, jr., York (Pennsylvania) basketball
Barnes netted 45 points in a 93-74 victory over Red Lion.
2. Andwele Bridges, sr., Forest Grove (Oregon) basketball
Bridges became Forest Grove’s all-time leading scorer in a 74-32 win over Glencoe. The senior netted 30 points in the game to surpass previous leader Taylor Jensen, who finished his career with 1,373 points.
3. Ian Condon, jr., Sidwell Friends (D.C.) basketball
Condon scored a career-high 36 points as Sidwell Friends took down Friendship Tech Prep, 53-48.
4. Jack Donovan, sr., Rossville (Kansas) basketball
Donovan had 34 points in a 64-29 victory over Christ Prep.
5. Sage Hanson, sr., TGU (North Dakota) basketball
Hanson dominated with 50 points, 25 rebounds and seven blocks in an 83-33 win over Glenburn.
6. Jayshawn Kibble, sr., Washington Prep (California) basketball
Kibble poured in 38 points in a 100-53 rout of Crenshaw.
7. Jordan Lujan, jr., West (California) soccer
Lujan netted a hat trick as West blanked St. Mary’s, 7-0.
8. Kyler Marks, sr., Seymour (Wisconsin) basketball
Marks had a strong double-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in an 85-48 rout of The Prairie School.
9. Michael Parlow, sr., Mt. Zion Prep (Maryland) basketball
Parlow led the way with 35 points, four assists and two steals in an 88-74 victory over CATS Academy.
10. Christian Serrano, so., Citrus Hill (California) soccer
Serrano, a JV call-up, recorded a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Hillcrest.
11. Davion Shareef-Dulaney, so., Lincoln (Washington) basketball
Shareef-Dulaney had 32 points—including six three-pointers—in a 68-66 overtime victory over Gig Harbor.
12. Jase Smith, sr., Bluefield (West Virginia) basketball
Smith scored 35 points as Bluefield held off Princeton, 76-70.
13. Cypress Thiel, jr., Perham (Minnesota) basketball
Thiel exploded for 48 points—a new Perham single-game school record—in a 96-49 win over Hawley.
14. Grayson Thomas, so., Greenfield (Massachusetts) basketball
Thomas recorded a double-double with 39 points and 10 rebounds in a 75-44 rout of Hopkins Academy.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App