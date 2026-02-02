Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/2/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Voting closes on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Sage Hanson of TGU (North Dakota) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Hanson dominated with 50 points, 25 rebounds and seven blocks in an 83-33 win over Glenburn.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Rio Aguirre, sr., Ankeny (Iowa) basketball
Aguirre netted 23 points—including the 1,000th of his prep career—in a 72-51 upset victory over Linn-Mar.
2. Baboucarr Ann, jr., Maple Grove (Minnesota) basketball
Ann exploded for 47 points—a new Maple Grove single-game record—in a 93-75 win over Eden Prairie. The junior also had five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game.
3. Ethan Chevres, sr., Tradition Prep (Florida) basketball
Chevres led the way with 34 points, six rebounds and five steals in an 83-57 rout of Legacy.
4. Avery Collins, sr., Erie First Christian (Pennsylvania) basketball
Collins made seven three-pointers en route to 36 points in a 92-61 win over Erie Prep Academy.
5. Elijah Colon, jr., Shabazz (New Jersey) basketball
Colon lit up Belleville for 41 points, eight steals and five assists in an 89-33 rout.
6. Jose Gonzalez, jr., Sierra (California) soccer
Gonzalez netted a hat trick in a 3-2 victory over Manteca.
7. Micah Gordon, jr., Plainfield (New Jersey) baseball
Gordon had 42 points—a new career-high—as Plainfield took down Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 72-51. The junior added six rebounds and six assists.
8. Jordan Gray, sr., North Eugene (Oregon) basketball
Gray poured in 45 points—a new North Eugene single-game program record—in a 96-42 victory over Springfield.
9. Nick Harken, jr., Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) basketball
Harken scored 27 points—including the 1,000th of his prep career—in a 73-63 win over Germantown Academy. The junior also had nine rebounds and three assists.
10. Wyatt Horner, sr., Redmond (Oregon) basketball
Horner had 40 points as Redmond edged Mountain View in overtime, 67-65.
11. Foster Kettering, sr., Summit (Oregon) basketball
Kettering notched 36 points as Summit hammered Mountain View, 70-53.
12. Lucas Markand, sr., Royal (California) basketball
Markland netted 46 points—breaking the Royal single-game record—in a 76-52 rout of Hillcrest Christian.
13. Damon Miles, jr., Clear Lake (Texas) basketball
Miles erupted for a Clear Lake single-game record 47 points in a 66-63 victory over Deer Park.
14. Sean O’Neil, sr., Valley Stream Central (New York) basketball
Needing 50 points to become the first boys basketball player in Valley Stream Central to hit the 1,000 career points mark, O’Neil scored 51 points in an 80-50 win over Cold Spring Harbor.
15. Uzziah Sanders, sr., Lincoln Southwest (Nebraska) basketball
Sanders had 28 points, five rebounds and two assists as Lincoln Southwest edged Lincoln Southeast, 70-64. Sanders’s twin brother—Makkiah Sanders—added 22 points in the win. Later in the week, Uzziah Sanders surpassed the 1,000 career points mark.
16. Santiago Schelotto, sr., Mater Dei (California) soccer
Schelotto notched three goals and an assist as Mater Dei defeated JSerra, 4-1, for its second Trinity League title in three seasons.
17. Caden Symons, sr., Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) basketball
Symons erupted for 36 points in a 76-75 overtime victory over Sandpoint. Earlier this season, he became Coeur d’Alene’s all-time leading scorer.
18. Evan Willis, so., Crossroads (California) basketball
Willis dominated with 29 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in a 65-45 rout of Windward.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
