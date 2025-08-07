Man City Midfielder ‘Approached’ by Saudi Pro League, Decision Made
Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovačić is reported to have been the subject of transfer interest from at least one club in the Saudi Pro League.
Kovačić has won it all in European club football across his trophy-laden spells with Dinamo Zagreb, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man City, joining the latter in 2023.
The Croatia international saw his number of Premier League starts jump substantially from 2023–24 to 2024–25, primarily the result of Rodri’s long-term absence. The Spaniard’s return to fitness in recent months has the potential to limit what game time Kovačić can expect looking forward.
Fabrizio Romano reported this week a recent “approach” from Saudi Arabia. But the verdict from the player is one of “focusing” on Manchester City. Similarly, the club are thought to have not entertained the idea of letting him go, keen to keep Kovačić part of the squad.
The Cityzens are undergoing a major overhaul, bringing in 11 new players in 2025 alone. At the same time, an enormous level of experience has been lost through the exits of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and even veteran third choice goalkeeper Scott Carson. Even if not an automatic starter, Kovačić, at 31 years of age and with almost 800 career appearances, still offers plenty in that sense.
Pep Guardiola faces arguably his biggest challenge in management this coming season. City are trying to bounce back from a worst Premier League finish (third) since the Spaniard’s first year in charge in 2016–17 doing it with a new look squad.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have struck while the iron is hot, considerably strengthening the squad that won last season’s Premier League title at what was ultimately a canter.
Guardiola has already stated his intention to leave the Etihad Stadium when his current contract expires in 2027, at which point he could take a break of up to 15 years from the sport.