Class of 2030 Quarterback Hudson Garrity Is Already Turning Heads in Massachusetts

It's not often you find a freshman quarterback on their varsity football team. It is even more rare when they are the starter. That's what makes Hudson Garrity of Milton Academy, one of Massachusetts top football programs, such a an interesting story. Garrity, a 6-foot quarterback, already has an impressive resume for a high school player, despite not yet entering high school.

Confidence Built Through Preparation

Garrity's journey begins with his confidence, something this teenager has in abundance.

"My confidence definitely comes from my preparation. I love doing the work it takes to try to be great at something. It's fun," Garrity said when asked about how he built his confidence.

Already Building an Impressive Resume

His resume is already impressive for his age. So far, Garrity has two Division I offers, from the University of Massachusetts and Syracuse University. He was named as an Under Armour All-American, has a 153.9 QBR, has thrown for 41 varsity touchdowns, has totaled 2,384 passing yards with a 67.3% completion rate, and has rushed for 407 yards.

Garrity spent last season as the starting quarterback for Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, Massachusetts. He decided to transfer to Milton Academy in mid-March.

A Veteran Mindset at Quarterback

When asked about the attention he has begun to get at such a young age, Garrity offered an answer you would expect from a veteran quarterback, not a teenager about to enter his first year of high school.

"I'm definitely grateful for the recognition from colleges and the media and stuff like that, but I know there is so much more to do. I want to be the best, and I need to prove that every day in the work I put in," said Garrity. "My goals are bigger than that, so I haven't really achieved anything yet. You have to be obsessed to play QB, and I love doing the work it takes to try to be great at it."

Garrity's maturity stands out for his age, and it is super rare to find a quarterback who has achieved what he has, as humble as he is. Although he is gearing up for something completely new to him, he has still managed to work through it all. Garrity approaches the position analytically. While he knows he can be a trusted leader, if he identifies a struggle of his, he takes a new approach.

How Garrity Sees the Game

"I am proud of my leadership and work ethic. I think I do a good job preparing myself to compete. I definitely want to continue on the mental side of the game. I love puzzles, and playing QB is like solving a puzzle on every play. It's super fun," Garrity said.

Piecing the Puzzle Together

So, how does a soon-to-be high schooler live up to the hype? Well, from Garrity's perspective, it is clear that it is done through the work he puts in. In his first full varsity season, he led Archbishop Williams to an undefeated regular season and was named a Catholic Central League Champion.

Record-Setting Success at Archbishop Williams

In his one year with Archbishop, Garrity set the single-season school record for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total yards.

Despite his age, Garrity has earned praise for his maturity and preparation. Unfortunately, age is something he can't change, and he gives tons of credit to his family for the amount of support they have shown him.

A Family-Driven Motivation

"I want to do a great job for my coaches and my teammates, and I want to make my family proud of me. They have sacrificed a lot for me getting me to workouts, practice, and everything," Garrity stated when asked about what motivates him.

A New Beginning

So while Garrity did play for Archbishop Williams' varsity football team, he didn't actually attend their school. As an eighth-grader, Garrity has handled his journey well, and he will continue it at Milton Academy.

He will bring extreme poise and determination to the Mustangs ahead of their season, and appears poised for continued growth. If you are in the New England area, make sure to stop by to see Garrity play. When asked what Milton Academy can expect from him, Garrity was quick to the point.

"They can expect a leader and a playmaker that loves to prepare. I love to compete, and I will not get outworked. I will do whatever it takes to help my team win," Garrity said. "It's super fun working to be the best at something. Milton has crazy talent and a bunch of dawgs on the O-line, so it's going to be fun for sure."