Arch Manning Set as Massive Favorite to Go No. 1 in 2027 NFL Draft Odds
Texas quarterback Arch Manning might have been the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft if he left college early. Yes, even above Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, who went No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, Manning opted to stay in school for at least one more year.
Oddsmakers believe that’ll be that.
Manning is +150 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the favorite by a pretty wide margin. Still only a junior, Manning could opt to stay in school again, depending on what happens regarding performance and potential injury. Betting him in this market this early seems silly. Regardless, he’s the favorite.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is behind Manning at +550 odds at FD, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is +600 and Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith is +650. Moore would have likely been the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft but opted to return to college instead.
While the 2026 NFL draft was weak from a quarterback standpoint, the 2027 draft could be one of the strongest in recent years. Besides Manning, Moore and Carr, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+1000), South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (+1100), USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (+1800) and Duke quarterback Darian Mensah (+2000) are all among the Top 10 in odds to be the No. 1 pick.
This year only two quarterbacks were picked in the first round. Next year, a half dozen could go in Round 1.
That’s why you saw so many QB-needy teams opt against drafting a quarterback early this year. They didn’t want to allocate valuable draft capital on a position that could be filled with a higher upside prospect next year. After Mendoza and Ty Simpson were picked in Round 1, the next quarterback drafted was Cardon Beck in Round 3. Only four total quarterbacks were drafted in the first three rounds.
Here are the odds for who will be the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft from FanDuel.
2027 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds
- Arch Manning +150
- Dante Moore +550
- CJ Carr +600
- Jeremiah Smith +650
- Julian Sayin +1000
- LaNorris Sellers +1100
- Jayden Maiava +1800
- Colin Simmons +2000
- Darian Mensah +2000
- Drew Mestemaker +2000
- Dylan Stewart +2200
- Brendan Sorsby +3000
- Josh Hoover +3500
- DJ Lagway +4000
- John Mateer +4000
- Trinidad Chambliss +5000
- Sam Leavitt +5500
- Trevor Goosby +6000
- Jordan Seaton +6000
- Ryan Williams +6500
- Eli Holstein +8000
- Beau Pribula +8000
- David Stone +8000
- Jordan Ross +8000
- Cam Coleman +8000
- Byrum Brown +8000
- Matayo Uiagalelei +8000
- Jackson Arnold +8000
- Nico Iamaleava+8000
- Avery Johnson +8000
- Aidan Chiles +10000
- OJ Frederique Jr. +10000
- A'Mauri Washington +10000
- Leonard Moore +10000
- Ashton Hampton +12500
- Ellis Robinson IV +12500
- Kade Pieper +12500
- Sammy Brown +12500
- Duce Robinson +12500
- Justice Haynes +12500
- Princewill Umanmielen +12500
- LJ Martin +12500
- Yhonzae Pierre +12500
- Quincy Rhodes Jr. +12500
- Mark Fletcher +12500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra