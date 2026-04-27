Texas quarterback Arch Manning might have been the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft if he left college early. Yes, even above Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, who went No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, Manning opted to stay in school for at least one more year.

Oddsmakers believe that’ll be that.

Manning is +150 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the favorite by a pretty wide margin. Still only a junior, Manning could opt to stay in school again, depending on what happens regarding performance and potential injury. Betting him in this market this early seems silly. Regardless, he’s the favorite.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is behind Manning at +550 odds at FD, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is +600 and Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith is +650. Moore would have likely been the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft but opted to return to college instead.

While the 2026 NFL draft was weak from a quarterback standpoint, the 2027 draft could be one of the strongest in recent years. Besides Manning, Moore and Carr, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+1000), South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (+1100), USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (+1800) and Duke quarterback Darian Mensah (+2000) are all among the Top 10 in odds to be the No. 1 pick.

This year only two quarterbacks were picked in the first round. Next year, a half dozen could go in Round 1.

That’s why you saw so many QB-needy teams opt against drafting a quarterback early this year. They didn’t want to allocate valuable draft capital on a position that could be filled with a higher upside prospect next year. After Mendoza and Ty Simpson were picked in Round 1, the next quarterback drafted was Cardon Beck in Round 3. Only four total quarterbacks were drafted in the first three rounds.

Here are the odds for who will be the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft from FanDuel.

2027 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds

Arch Manning +150

Dante Moore +550

CJ Carr +600

Jeremiah Smith +650

Julian Sayin +1000

LaNorris Sellers +1100

Jayden Maiava +1800

Colin Simmons +2000

Darian Mensah +2000

Drew Mestemaker +2000

Dylan Stewart +2200

Brendan Sorsby +3000

Josh Hoover +3500

DJ Lagway +4000

John Mateer +4000

Trinidad Chambliss +5000

Sam Leavitt +5500

Trevor Goosby +6000

Jordan Seaton +6000

Ryan Williams +6500

Eli Holstein +8000

Beau Pribula +8000

David Stone +8000

Jordan Ross +8000

Cam Coleman +8000

Byrum Brown +8000

Matayo Uiagalelei +8000

Jackson Arnold +8000

Nico Iamaleava+8000

Avery Johnson +8000

Aidan Chiles +10000

OJ Frederique Jr. +10000

A'Mauri Washington +10000

Leonard Moore +10000

Ashton Hampton +12500

Ellis Robinson IV +12500

Kade Pieper +12500

Sammy Brown +12500

Duce Robinson +12500

Justice Haynes +12500

Princewill Umanmielen +12500

LJ Martin +12500

Yhonzae Pierre +12500

Quincy Rhodes Jr. +12500

Mark Fletcher +12500

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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