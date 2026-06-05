Commitments, Transfers And a Coaching Change In New England High School Football

As summer begins across New England, high school football emains a major topic of conversation. New England has continued to produce top-tier football talent. Recruiting, transfers and coaching changes also continue to generate headlines.

Over the past few weeks in particular, there have been some notable headlines not only across Massachusetts, but throughout all of New England. If you are looking to stay up to date with the latest news, you are in the right place. And if you believe we have missed something noteworthy, feel free to reach out!

Let's start with some notable commitments.



Kaiden Drinkwater - Holy Cross

Drinkwater is a Class of 2027 receiver suiting up for Tabor Academy, an elite program. He is ranked as a three-star wide receiver and committed to Holy Cross recently. Drinkwater will stay close to the place he grew up. Drinkwater is known for his speed and projects as a strong fit at wide receiver..

Brady Scott - Indiana

Scott emerged as one of Massachusetts' top prospects during the 2025 season. He also played for Tabor Academy and chose Indiana over 17 other schools. Scott was ranked the No. 1 safety in New England and was first-team all-NEPSAC. He is the first Indiana commit in decades.

Jonny Donovan - Pomona Pitzer

Donovan was a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and the 2025 D4 player of the year during his time at Scituate High School. He was the quarterback of the 2024 and 2025 state champions, and has great size at 6'3 190 pounds. He is continuing his football career at Pomona Pitzer in California.

Jack Warren - Villanova

Warren was a lineman for Xaverian Brothers High School, which means he was a part of one of the best programs in the country. He recently committed to Villanova to continue his football journey over multiple other Division I programs.

Two Transfers

Transfers continue to play a major role in shaping rosters across New England. It takes the right development to unleash an athlete's best potential. Two transfers stuck out recently across New England.

Barima Archampong

Archampong announced a week ago that he would be reclassifying to the Class of 2028 and transferring to The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut. Archampong is a 6'4 tight end who is also an edge rusher. He transferred from Wilson High School, where he was a three-sport varsity athlete.

Dominic Chaves

Chaves is a big, physical defensive lineman who thrived at Hudson High School. He recently announced that he would be transferring to Buckingham Browne & Nichols as well as reclassifying to the Class of 2028. Last season at Hudson, he had five sacks and 49 tackles.

King Philip Hires New Head Coach

To wrap up this summary of news around New England High School, we have a coaching change at King Philip Regional High School. They recently announced Anthony Vizakis as the new coach, who has been the offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. During his time as an OC, the team went 38-1. He coached at Milford High School and was an offensive coordinator at Franklin High School.