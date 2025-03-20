Jaylen Harrell Wins Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year
Jaylen Harrell, a 6-foot-5 210-pound 4-star guard of Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science (CATS) Academy won his second consecutive Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year Award.
His first two years of high school basketball were spent at St. Sebastians School before transferring to CATS Academy to play alongside 7-foot-1 Arizona State commit, Leo Curtis.
Harrell's averages this year were off the charts, nearing a triple-double. He averaged 22.1 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game, and 7.2 assists per game, all while leading the Cats to a 28-7 record in the regular season.
The Cats were recently the runner-up in the NEPSAC Class AA tournament, losing to Worcester Academy in the championship.
Harrell really is one of those do-it-all types of players - as you can tell from his averages. His ability to shoot from beyond the arc and get to the rim makes him a threat anywhere on the offensive side of the ball. On the defensive end, you will never find him taking a play off, really helping him round out his game.
Being such the complete player he is, Harrell was able to grab his second straight Massachusetts GPOY award, joining other winners like AJ Dybantsa.