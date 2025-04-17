Malden Catholic football (Massachusetts) make two new additions to coaching staff

High School

Malden Catholic's Ethan Tracy, right, hauls in a pass as North Quincy's Will Conley, left, is right there to bring him down during high school football action at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Qcy Nqmaldencathfball 12tg / Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Malden Catholic Lancers had one of their better football season last year, improving from a previous 1-10 record in 2022-2023, and 4-8 in 2023-2024. They achieved a 6-5 record last year which put them eighth in MIAA's Division 4 of Massachusetts high school football.

Malden Catholic has succeeded in many other athletic areas, but have struggled recently on the football field. Recently they took to their X account for the announcement of two new coordinators who will be on the sidelines this upcoming fall.

According to Malden Catholics press release, their new defensive coordinator Nico Papas has over a decade of experience around football. He is a former all-state defensive lineman and played at Columbia University as a four year starter.

Papas was most recently the defensive coordinator at Roxbury Latin, who was the No. 1 scoring defense in their division. He also has had a hand in recruiting at the New England Elite and West Coast Football Clinics.

They also welcomed their new offensive coordinator Brett Segala, with his most recent experience was in New York, where he was the head coach of Cortland High School.

During his time there with the program, the team received 11 all-league selections between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Segala's playing experience goes back to his time playing quarterback at SUNY Cortland, where he still remains as the programs all-time leader in passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes, according to Malden Catholic's press release.

TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

