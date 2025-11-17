Massachusetts High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MIAA) - November 17, 2025

High School

Bishop Feehan faces off against Bridgewater-Raynham on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. in a Division 2 semifinal matchup.
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue in the semifinals on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, with exciting matchups across every division.

High School On SI has every bracket, game time, and matchup for the 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs.

Semifinals

Division 8 Bracket

Semifinals

Randolph vs. Nashoba Valley Tech - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST

West Boylston vs. Lee - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST

Division 7 Bracket

Semifinals

Northbridge vs. Cohasset - 11/22 at 1:30 p.m. EST

Clinton vs. Amesbury - 11/22 at 1 p.m. EST

Division 6 Bracket

Semifinals

Hudson vs. Norwell - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST

Fairhaven vs. Bishop Fenwick - 11/21 at 7 p.m. EST

Division 5 Bracket

Semifinals

North Reading vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Archbishop Williams vs. Foxborough - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST

Division 4 Bracket

Semifinals

Duxbury vs. Scituate - 11/21 at 7 p.m. EST

Canton vs. Tewksbury Memorial - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST

Division 3 Bracket

Semifinals

Malden Catholic vs. King Philip Regional - 11/22 at 3 p.m. EST

Milton vs. North Attleborough - 11/22 at 3 p.m. EST

Division 2 Bracket

Semifinals

Winchester vs. Catholic Memorial - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST

Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Bishop Feehan - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST

Division 1 Bracket

Semifinals

Central Catholic vs. St. John's Prep - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST

Xaverian Brothers vs. Central - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST

