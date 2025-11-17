Massachusetts High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MIAA) - November 17, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue in the semifinals on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, with exciting matchups across every division.
Massachusetts High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MIAA) - November 21-22
Division 8 Bracket
Semifinals
Randolph vs. Nashoba Valley Tech - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST
West Boylston vs. Lee - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST
Division 7 Bracket
Semifinals
Northbridge vs. Cohasset - 11/22 at 1:30 p.m. EST
Clinton vs. Amesbury - 11/22 at 1 p.m. EST
Division 6 Bracket
Semifinals
Hudson vs. Norwell - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST
Fairhaven vs. Bishop Fenwick - 11/21 at 7 p.m. EST
Division 5 Bracket
Semifinals
North Reading vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. EST
Archbishop Williams vs. Foxborough - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST
Division 4 Bracket
Semifinals
Duxbury vs. Scituate - 11/21 at 7 p.m. EST
Canton vs. Tewksbury Memorial - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST
Division 3 Bracket
Semifinals
Malden Catholic vs. King Philip Regional - 11/22 at 3 p.m. EST
Milton vs. North Attleborough - 11/22 at 3 p.m. EST
Division 2 Bracket
Semifinals
Winchester vs. Catholic Memorial - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST
Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Bishop Feehan - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST
Division 1 Bracket
Semifinals
Central Catholic vs. St. John's Prep - 11/21 at 6 p.m. EST
Xaverian Brothers vs. Central - 11/22 at 12 p.m. EST
