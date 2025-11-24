Massachusetts High School Football 2025 State Championship Matchups, Schedule (MIAA) - November 24, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue into the final week of action on Thursday, December 4, with exciting matchups across every division.
High School On SI has every bracket, game time, and matchup for the 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs. The final rounds will be played at Gillette Stadium.
Division 8 Bracket
Final
No. 3 West Boylston vs. No. 4 Randolph - 12/06 at 10:00 a.m.
Division 7 Bracket
Final
No. 2 Amesbury vs. No. 1 Cohasset - 12/04 at 5:00 p.m.
Division 6 Bracket
Final
No. 3 Fairhaven vs. No. 1 Norwell - 12/04 at 7:45 p.m.
Division 5 Bracket
Final
No. 2 Foxborough vs. No. 1 Shawsheen Valley Tech - 12/05 at 5:00 p.m.
Division 4 Bracket
Final
No. 2 Tewksbury Memorial vs. No. 1 Scituate - 12/06 at 12:45 p.m.
Division 3 Bracket
Final
No. 7 North Attleborough vs. No. 1 King Philip Regional - 12/05 at 7:45 p.m.
Division 2 Bracket
Final
No. 2 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 1 Catholic Memorial - 12/06 at 3:30 p.m.
Division 1 Bracket
Final
No. 3 Xaverian Brothers vs. No. 1 St. John's Prep - 12/06 at 6:45 p.m.