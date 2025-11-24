High School

Massachusetts High School Football 2025 State Championship Matchups, Schedule (MIAA) - November 24, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs as they head into the final round of action

Scituate will take on Tewksbury Memorial on Saturday December 6 in the Division 4 final round.
Scituate will take on Tewksbury Memorial on Saturday December 6 in the Division 4 final round. / Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue into the final week of action on Thursday, December 4, with exciting matchups across every division.

High School On SI has every bracket, game time, and matchup for the 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs. The final rounds will be played at Gillette Stadium.

Division 8 Bracket

Final

No. 3 West Boylston vs. No. 4 Randolph - 12/06 at 10:00 a.m.

Division 7 Bracket

Final

No. 2 Amesbury vs. No. 1 Cohasset - 12/04 at 5:00 p.m.

Division 6 Bracket

Final

No. 3 Fairhaven vs. No. 1 Norwell - 12/04 at 7:45 p.m.

Division 5 Bracket

Final

No. 2 Foxborough vs. No. 1 Shawsheen Valley Tech - 12/05 at 5:00 p.m.

Division 4 Bracket

Final

No. 2 Tewksbury Memorial vs. No. 1 Scituate - 12/06 at 12:45 p.m.

Division 3 Bracket

Final

No. 7 North Attleborough vs. No. 1 King Philip Regional - 12/05 at 7:45 p.m.

Division 2 Bracket

Final

No. 2 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 1 Catholic Memorial - 12/06 at 3:30 p.m.

Division 1 Bracket

Final

No. 3 Xaverian Brothers vs. No. 1 St. John's Prep - 12/06 at 6:45 p.m.

