High School

Massachusetts high school football computer rankings (10/10/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division and classification of Massachusetts high school football ahead of this week's action

Gary Adornato

The Burlington Red Devils are the top team in our Massachusetts Division 4 high school football computer rankings this week.
The Burlington Red Devils are the top team in our Massachusetts Division 4 high school football computer rankings this week. / Khael Alcider Hudl

Another week of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football season is in the rear view mirror and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.

Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest Massachusetts football computer rankings, as of September 30, 2024:

MASSACHUSETTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

DIVISION 8 | DIVISION 7

DIVISION 6 | DIVISION 5

DIVISION 4 | DIVISION 3

DIVISION 2 | DIVISION 1

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Massachusetts