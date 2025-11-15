High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from the second weekend of Massachusetts high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

Central Catholic defeated Natick on Friday night with a final score of 20-17.
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of playoff action.

Amesbury 34, Uxbridge 13

Archbishop Williams 28, Hanover 26

Belchertown 30, Athol 18

Bellingham 21, Norwood 9

Beverly 42, Reading Memorial 33

Bishop Feehan 33, Chelmsford 12

Bishop Fenwick 24, Abington 14

Bridgewater-Raynham 28, Billerica Memorial 7

Brighton 46, Boston Latin 24

Canton 27, Marblehead 22

Carver 46, Sharon 6

Catholic Memorial 47, Wellesley 0

Central 49, Lowell 14

Central Catholic 20, Natick 17

Chicopee 36, Monument Mountain 12

Clinton 18, West Bridgewater 6

Cohasset 42, Rockland 6

Dracut 28, Lowell Catholic 22

Dover-Sherborn 38, Wareham 8

Duxbury 38, Burlington 14

Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 42, Greater New Bedford RVT 14

Fairhaven 34, Stoneham 6

Falmouth 32, Somerset Berkley Regional 24

Fitchburg 22, Ayer Shirley 20

Foxborough 28, Gloucester 0

Frontier Regional 12, Easthampton 0

Greater Lawrence Tech 48, Southeastern RVT 13

Hudson 34, Old Rochester Regional 13

Keefe Tech 41, Old Colony RVT 8

King Philip Regional 42, Mansfield 12

Leicester 41, Bartlett 20

Ludlow 34, Mahar Regional 0

Malden Catholic 28, Hingham 13

Maynard 15, Oxford 14

McCann Tech 24, Northampton 16

Methuen 36, Arlington 13

Milton 41, Masconomet Regional 27

Nantucket 13, Medway 7

Narragansett Regional 27, Lunenburg 21

Nashoba Valley Tech 20, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 8

Needham 14, Newton North 12

North 36, Burncoat 28

North Attleborough 42, Barnstable 21

North Reading 21, Medfield 20

Northbridge 49, Millbury 20

Norwell 41, Pentucket Regional 14

Norton 24, Middleborough 13

Oakmont Regional 42, Gardner 22

Pathfinder RVT 42, Smith Vo-Tech 12

Quabbin Regional 20, Montachusett RVT 6

Randolph 46, Hoosac Valley 13

Scituate 34, Walpole 28

Shawsheen Valley Tech 28, St. Mary's 7

South Shore Vo-Tech 30, Minuteman Regional 6

St. John's 36, Wachusett Regional 35

St. John's Prep 48, Leominster 32

Stoughton 42, Silver Lake Regional 6

Tantasqua Regional 42, Shrewsbury 35

Tewksbury Memorial 34, Ashland 7

Tyngsborough 40, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 8

West Boylston 41, Bourne 20

Westborough 45, Groton-Dunstable 28

Westwood 41, Brookline 14

Whittier RVT 26, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 20

Winchester 38, Lincoln-Sudbury 21

Xaverian Brothers 49, Andover 17

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences.

