Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of playoff action.
Amesbury 34, Uxbridge 13
Archbishop Williams 28, Hanover 26
Belchertown 30, Athol 18
Bellingham 21, Norwood 9
Beverly 42, Reading Memorial 33
Bishop Feehan 33, Chelmsford 12
Bishop Fenwick 24, Abington 14
Bridgewater-Raynham 28, Billerica Memorial 7
Brighton 46, Boston Latin 24
Canton 27, Marblehead 22
Carver 46, Sharon 6
Catholic Memorial 47, Wellesley 0
Central 49, Lowell 14
Central Catholic 20, Natick 17
Chicopee 36, Monument Mountain 12
Clinton 18, West Bridgewater 6
Cohasset 42, Rockland 6
Dracut 28, Lowell Catholic 22
Dover-Sherborn 38, Wareham 8
Duxbury 38, Burlington 14
Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 42, Greater New Bedford RVT 14
Fairhaven 34, Stoneham 6
Falmouth 32, Somerset Berkley Regional 24
Fitchburg 22, Ayer Shirley 20
Foxborough 28, Gloucester 0
Frontier Regional 12, Easthampton 0
Greater Lawrence Tech 48, Southeastern RVT 13
Hudson 34, Old Rochester Regional 13
Keefe Tech 41, Old Colony RVT 8
King Philip Regional 42, Mansfield 12
Leicester 41, Bartlett 20
Ludlow 34, Mahar Regional 0
Malden Catholic 28, Hingham 13
Maynard 15, Oxford 14
McCann Tech 24, Northampton 16
Methuen 36, Arlington 13
Milton 41, Masconomet Regional 27
Nantucket 13, Medway 7
Narragansett Regional 27, Lunenburg 21
Nashoba Valley Tech 20, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 8
Needham 14, Newton North 12
North 36, Burncoat 28
North Attleborough 42, Barnstable 21
North Reading 21, Medfield 20
Northbridge 49, Millbury 20
Norwell 41, Pentucket Regional 14
Norton 24, Middleborough 13
Oakmont Regional 42, Gardner 22
Pathfinder RVT 42, Smith Vo-Tech 12
Quabbin Regional 20, Montachusett RVT 6
Randolph 46, Hoosac Valley 13
Scituate 34, Walpole 28
Shawsheen Valley Tech 28, St. Mary's 7
South Shore Vo-Tech 30, Minuteman Regional 6
St. John's 36, Wachusett Regional 35
St. John's Prep 48, Leominster 32
Stoughton 42, Silver Lake Regional 6
Tantasqua Regional 42, Shrewsbury 35
Tewksbury Memorial 34, Ashland 7
Tyngsborough 40, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 8
West Boylston 41, Bourne 20
Westborough 45, Groton-Dunstable 28
Westwood 41, Brookline 14
Whittier RVT 26, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 20
Winchester 38, Lincoln-Sudbury 21
Xaverian Brothers 49, Andover 17