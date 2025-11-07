Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - November 7, 2025
There are 104 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, November 7, including several interesting matchups from the top 10 teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Massachusetts' top teams as No. 1 St. John's Prep hosts Framingham in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, No. 2 King Philip Regional takes on Chicopee Comp in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks off into the first round of the playoffs.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 19 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 4 Xaverian Brothers taking on Brockton. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 1 scoreboard
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 20 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 6 Marshfield taking on Malden Catholic. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 2 scoreboard
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Revere taking on Newburyport. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 3 scoreboard
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Burncoat taking on Worcester Tech. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 4 scoreboard
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 23 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Medford taking on Dracut. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 5 scoreboard
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 28 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Boston Latin taking on Arlington Catholic. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 6 scoreboard
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Millis taking on South Shore Vo-Tech. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 7 scoreboard
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 20 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Holbrook taking on Manville School. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 8 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.