Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

See every final score from the third weekend of Massachusetts high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

Bishop Feehan defeated Bridgewater-Raynham on Friday night with a final score of 31-27.
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of playoff action.

Bishop Feehan 31, Bridgewater-Raynham 27

Blue Hills RVT 24, Northeast Metro RVT 21

Cape Cod RVT 18, Pathfinder RVT 16

Catholic Memorial 49, Winchester 0

Fairhaven 49, Bishop Fenwick 20

Scituate 34, Duxbury 21

Shawsheen Valley Tech 22, North Reading 14

St. John's Prep 48, Central Catholic 7

Tewksbury Memorial 35, Canton 6

Tri-County RVT 35, Blackstone Valley RVT 25

West Boylston 42, Lee 22

Whittier RVT 16, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 8

