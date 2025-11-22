Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of playoff action.
Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - November 20-22, 2025
Bishop Feehan 31, Bridgewater-Raynham 27
Blue Hills RVT 24, Northeast Metro RVT 21
Cape Cod RVT 18, Pathfinder RVT 16
Catholic Memorial 49, Winchester 0
Fairhaven 49, Bishop Fenwick 20
Scituate 34, Duxbury 21
Shawsheen Valley Tech 22, North Reading 14
St. John's Prep 48, Central Catholic 7
Tewksbury Memorial 35, Canton 6
Tri-County RVT 35, Blackstone Valley RVT 25
West Boylston 42, Lee 22
Whittier RVT 16, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 8
