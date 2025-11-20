Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - November 20-22, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across Massachusetts from Thursday, November 20 to Saturday, November 22 including several interesting playoff matchups from the top 10 teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Massachusetts' top teams as No. 1 St. John's Prep takes on No. 5 Central Catholic on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. Later, on Saturday, No. 3 Central faces off against No. 4 Xaverian Brothers in a semifinal matchup.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - November 20-22
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks off into semifinal action for all divisions.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21-22
There are two games scheduled in Division 1 from November 21-22, highlighted by No. 3 Central taking on No. 4 Xaverian Brothers on Saturday morning. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 7 Catholic Memorial taking on Winchester. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 3 on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by King Philip Regional taking on Malden Catholic. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, November 21, kicking off with No. 6 Tewksbury Memorial taking on Canton. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There is only one game scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Shawsheen Valley Tech taking on North Reading. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There is one game scheduled across Division 6 on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by Nowell taking on Hudson. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 7 on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by Cohasset taking on Northbridge. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There is only one game scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Lee taking on West Boylston. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
