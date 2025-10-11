High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

Massachusetts high school football continued into Week 6 on Friday night.
Massachusetts high school football continued into Week 6 on Friday night. / Brian Kelley

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth week of action.

Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - October 10, 2025

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

Abington 21, Norwell 14

Agawam 34, Pittsfield 0

Amesbury 45, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 0

Amherst-Pelham Regional 48, Putnam Vo-Tech 18

Andover 56, Lawrence 8

Arlington 41, Belmont 0

Ashland 42, Dedham 0

Auburn 39, Uxbridge 33

Barnstable 42, New Bedford 7

Bartlett 48, Quaboag Regional 0

Bellingham 35, Millis 0

Bishop Fenwick 49, Cardinal Spellman 0

Blackstone Valley RVT 26, Bay Path RVT 19

Brockton 19, Weymouth 6

Burlington 28, Melrose 21

Catholic Memorial 47, Malden Catholic 14

Central 57, Longmeadow 0

Chicopee Comp 35, Wahconah Regional 0

Clinton 48, Oakmont Regional 0

Concord-Carlisle 42, Wayland 14

Easthampton 24, Holyoke 22

Falmouth 48, Martha's Vineyard Regional 7

Frontier Regional 22, Chicopee 6

Greater Lowell Tech 41, Brookline 0

Groton-Dunstable 20, Acton-Boxborough 13

Haverhill 42, Concord-Carlisle 35

Leominster 25, Algonquin Regional 9

Ludlow 48, Commerce 28

Lunenburg 55, Abby Kelley Foster 0

Lynn Vo-Tech 35, Lowell Catholic 0

Manchester Essex 38, Ipswich 6

Mansfield 35, Stoughton 7

Marlborough 21, South 0

Marshfield 38, Silver Lake Regional 14

Masconomet Regional 43, Danvers 7

Medfield 34, Medway 7

Methuen 30, Central Catholic 20

Milford 21, Attleboro 18

Milton 35, Wachusett Regional 7

Minnechaug Regional 21, East Longmeadow 7

Nantucket 37, Nauset Regional 8

Nashoba Regional 42, Fitchburg 6

Newton South 14, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 10

North 38, Saint Paul Diocesan 7

North Andover 33, Dracut 6

North Attleborough 30, Canton 21

North Reading 35, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 6

Northampton 21, Sabis International 28

Northbridge 21, Tantasqua Regional 20

Norton 42, Dover-Sherborn 7

Old Rochester Regional 35, Somerset Berkley Regional 12

Oxford 35, Quabbin Regional 20

Palmer 30, Athol 0

Prouty 20, Littleton 0

Roxbury Prep Charter 80, Holbrook 19

Sabis International 28, Northampton 21

Salem 20, Saugus 14

Sandwich 15, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 14

Scituate 35, Pembroke 0

Shrewsbury 21, Doherty Memorial 13

Smith Vo-Tech 26, Belchertown 14

Somerville 28, Revere 12

South Hadley 28, Taconic 14

St. Bernard's Central Catholic 50, Montachusett RVT 6

St. John's Prep 35, Boston College High 0

Swampscott 28, Gloucester 22

Tewksbury Memorial 35, Billerica Memorial 0

Tri-County RVT 42, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 17

Triton Regional 37, Lynnfield 14

Tyngsborough 38, Narragansett Regional 6

Wakefield Memorial 27, Watertown 17

Ware 48, Mahar Regional 6

West Bridgewater 47, Fairhaven 43

Westfield 46, West Springfield 21

Westwood 50, Norwood 7

Winchester 42, Reading Memorial 14

Worcester Tech 29, Keefe Tech 22

Xaverian Brothers 40, St. John's 16

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Massachusetts