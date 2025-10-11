Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth week of action.
Abington 21, Norwell 14
Agawam 34, Pittsfield 0
Amesbury 45, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 0
Amherst-Pelham Regional 48, Putnam Vo-Tech 18
Andover 56, Lawrence 8
Arlington 41, Belmont 0
Ashland 42, Dedham 0
Auburn 39, Uxbridge 33
Barnstable 42, New Bedford 7
Bartlett 48, Quaboag Regional 0
Bellingham 35, Millis 0
Bishop Fenwick 49, Cardinal Spellman 0
Blackstone Valley RVT 26, Bay Path RVT 19
Brockton 19, Weymouth 6
Burlington 28, Melrose 21
Catholic Memorial 47, Malden Catholic 14
Central 57, Longmeadow 0
Chicopee Comp 35, Wahconah Regional 0
Clinton 48, Oakmont Regional 0
Concord-Carlisle 42, Wayland 14
Easthampton 24, Holyoke 22
Falmouth 48, Martha's Vineyard Regional 7
Frontier Regional 22, Chicopee 6
Greater Lowell Tech 41, Brookline 0
Groton-Dunstable 20, Acton-Boxborough 13
Haverhill 42, Concord-Carlisle 35
Leominster 25, Algonquin Regional 9
Ludlow 48, Commerce 28
Lunenburg 55, Abby Kelley Foster 0
Lynn Vo-Tech 35, Lowell Catholic 0
Manchester Essex 38, Ipswich 6
Mansfield 35, Stoughton 7
Marlborough 21, South 0
Marshfield 38, Silver Lake Regional 14
Masconomet Regional 43, Danvers 7
Medfield 34, Medway 7
Methuen 30, Central Catholic 20
Milford 21, Attleboro 18
Milton 35, Wachusett Regional 7
Minnechaug Regional 21, East Longmeadow 7
Nantucket 37, Nauset Regional 8
Nashoba Regional 42, Fitchburg 6
Newton South 14, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 10
North 38, Saint Paul Diocesan 7
North Andover 33, Dracut 6
North Attleborough 30, Canton 21
North Reading 35, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 6
Northampton 21, Sabis International 28
Northbridge 21, Tantasqua Regional 20
Norton 42, Dover-Sherborn 7
Old Rochester Regional 35, Somerset Berkley Regional 12
Oxford 35, Quabbin Regional 20
Palmer 30, Athol 0
Prouty 20, Littleton 0
Roxbury Prep Charter 80, Holbrook 19
Salem 20, Saugus 14
Sandwich 15, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 14
Scituate 35, Pembroke 0
Shrewsbury 21, Doherty Memorial 13
Smith Vo-Tech 26, Belchertown 14
Somerville 28, Revere 12
South Hadley 28, Taconic 14
St. Bernard's Central Catholic 50, Montachusett RVT 6
St. John's Prep 35, Boston College High 0
Swampscott 28, Gloucester 22
Tewksbury Memorial 35, Billerica Memorial 0
Tri-County RVT 42, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 17
Triton Regional 37, Lynnfield 14
Tyngsborough 38, Narragansett Regional 6
Wakefield Memorial 27, Watertown 17
Ware 48, Mahar Regional 6
West Bridgewater 47, Fairhaven 43
Westfield 46, West Springfield 21
Westwood 50, Norwood 7
Winchester 42, Reading Memorial 14
Worcester Tech 29, Keefe Tech 22
Xaverian Brothers 40, St. John's 16