Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - October 10, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, October 10, including several interesting matchups from the top tier divisions. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature four of Massachusetts' best teams as Methuen takes on Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Milton looks to take down undefeated Wachusett Regional.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 6.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 20 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, October 10, highlighted by St. John's taking on Xaverian Brothers. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 1 scoreboard
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 21 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Malden Catholic taking on Catholic Memorial. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 2 scoreboard
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Danvers taking on Masconomet Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 3 scoreboard
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 29 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Nantucket taking on Nauset Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 4 scoreboard
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Falmouth taking on Martha's Vinyard Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 5 scoreboard
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 30 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Sandwich taking on Dennis-Yarmouth Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 6 scoreboard
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Manchester Essex taking on Ipswich. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 7 scoreboard
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 21 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Keefe Tech taking on Worcester Tech. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MIAA Division 8 scoreboard
