Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth week of action.
Abington 48, Middleborough 7
Agawam 18, Amherst-Pelham Regional 14
Amesbury 52, Lynnfield 8
Arlington 36, Reading Memorial 28
Athol 28, Mahar Regional 8
Ayer Shirley 22, Abby Kelley Foster 14
Barnstable 35, Milford 6
Bartlett 46, North 8
Bedford 68, Wayland 40
Belchertown 18, Monument Mountain 12
Beverly 28, Danvers 27
Billerica Memorial 34, North Andover 14
Bishop Stang 42, Arlington Catholic 8
Blackstone-Millville 33, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 20
Blue Hills RVT 44, South Shore Vo-Tech 12
Bourne 39, Monomoy 0
Bridgewater-Raynham 35, Attleboro 12
Burncoat 32, Assabet Valley RVT 8
Cathedral 49, Cardinal Spellman 6
Catholic Memorial 41, Brockton 13
Central 48, Westfield 6
Central Catholic 28, Xaverian Brothers 27
Chicopee Comp 54, Putnam Vo-Tech 34
Cohasset 35, North Quincy 14
Concord-Carlisle 20, Waltham 14
Doherty Memorial 38, Westborough 8
Easthampton 30, Taconic 0
Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 30, Ipswich 12
Fairhaven 49, Seekonk 6
Framingham 29, Newton North 7
Franklin 36, Algonquin Regional 0
Frontier Regional 50, Commerce 8
Gloucester 33, Salem 0
Greater Lawrence Tech 79, Groton-Dunstable 57
Greater Lowell Tech 14, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 13
Hudson 20, Clinton 12
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 40, Hull 10
King Philip Regional 23, Natick 21
Lee 36, Holyoke 7
Leicester 40, Littleton 8
Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Westford Academy 35
Longmeadow 21, East Longmeadow 17
Lynn English 43, Revere 19
Manchester Essex 18, Newburyport 6
Maynard 29, Oakmont Regional 28
Medway 34, Westwood 20
Melrose 21, Woburn Memorial 7
Millis 34, Lowell Catholic 8
Minnechaug Regional 35, West Springfield 20
Nantucket 33, Falmouth 14
Narragansett Regional 36, Gardner 14
North Reading 49, Triton Regional 21
Northampton 36, Ludlow 29
Norwell 40, East Bridgewater 6
Plymouth South 20, Scituate 15
Prouty 40, Murdock 6
Quincy 33, New Bedford 7
Randolph 27, Mashpee 14
Rockland 34, Brighton 6
Sabis International 38, Chicopee 16
Shawsheen Valley Tech 14, St. Mary's 7
Shepherd Hill Regional 52, Fitchburg 0
St. John's 35, Hopkinton 7
Stoneham 24, Watertown 12
Stoughton 40, Sharon 14
Tantasqua Regional 35, Nashoba Regional 21
Taunton 47, Everett 18
Tewksbury Memorial 36, Chelmsford 17
Tyngsborough 44, Lunenburg 14
Uxbridge 25, South 0
Wachusett Regional 45, Leominster 42
Wahconah Regional 36, Pittsfield 12
Walpole 34, Needham 14
Ware 27, Franklin County Tech 14
Wellesley 41, Brookline 19
West Boylston 48, Quabbin Regional 3
West Bridgewater 37, Case 7
Weymouth 28, Milton 21
Winchester 42, Wakefield Memorial 7