Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

Needham lost to Walpole on Friday night with a final score of 14-34.
Needham lost to Walpole on Friday night with a final score of 14-34.

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth week of action.

Abington 48, Middleborough 7

Agawam 18, Amherst-Pelham Regional 14

Amesbury 52, Lynnfield 8

Arlington 36, Reading Memorial 28

Athol 28, Mahar Regional 8

Ayer Shirley 22, Abby Kelley Foster 14

Barnstable 35, Milford 6

Bartlett 46, North 8

Bedford 68, Wayland 40

Belchertown 18, Monument Mountain 12

Beverly 28, Danvers 27

Billerica Memorial 34, North Andover 14

Bishop Stang 42, Arlington Catholic 8

Blackstone-Millville 33, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 20

Blue Hills RVT 44, South Shore Vo-Tech 12

Bourne 39, Monomoy 0

Bridgewater-Raynham 35, Attleboro 12

Burncoat 32, Assabet Valley RVT 8

Cathedral 49, Cardinal Spellman 6

Catholic Memorial 41, Brockton 13

Central 48, Westfield 6

Central Catholic 28, Xaverian Brothers 27

Chicopee Comp 54, Putnam Vo-Tech 34

Cohasset 35, North Quincy 14

Concord-Carlisle 20, Waltham 14

Doherty Memorial 38, Westborough 8

Easthampton 30, Taconic 0

Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 30, Ipswich 12

Fairhaven 49, Seekonk 6

Framingham 29, Newton North 7

Franklin 36, Algonquin Regional 0

Frontier Regional 50, Commerce 8

Gloucester 33, Salem 0

Greater Lawrence Tech 79, Groton-Dunstable 57

Greater Lowell Tech 14, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 13

Hudson 20, Clinton 12

KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 40, Hull 10

King Philip Regional 23, Natick 21

Lee 36, Holyoke 7

Leicester 40, Littleton 8

Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Westford Academy 35

Longmeadow 21, East Longmeadow 17

Lynn English 43, Revere 19

Manchester Essex 18, Newburyport 6

Maynard 29, Oakmont Regional 28

Medway 34, Westwood 20

Melrose 21, Woburn Memorial 7

Millis 34, Lowell Catholic 8

Minnechaug Regional 35, West Springfield 20

Nantucket 33, Falmouth 14

Narragansett Regional 36, Gardner 14

North Reading 49, Triton Regional 21

Northampton 36, Ludlow 29

Norwell 40, East Bridgewater 6

Plymouth South 20, Scituate 15

Prouty 40, Murdock 6

Quincy 33, New Bedford 7

Randolph 27, Mashpee 14

Rockland 34, Brighton 6

Sabis International 38, Chicopee 16

Shawsheen Valley Tech 14, St. Mary's 7

Shepherd Hill Regional 52, Fitchburg 0

St. John's 35, Hopkinton 7

Stoneham 24, Watertown 12

Stoughton 40, Sharon 14

Tantasqua Regional 35, Nashoba Regional 21

Taunton 47, Everett 18

Tewksbury Memorial 36, Chelmsford 17

Tyngsborough 44, Lunenburg 14

Uxbridge 25, South 0

Wachusett Regional 45, Leominster 42

Wahconah Regional 36, Pittsfield 12

Walpole 34, Needham 14

Ware 27, Franklin County Tech 14

Wellesley 41, Brookline 19

West Boylston 48, Quabbin Regional 3

West Bridgewater 37, Case 7

Weymouth 28, Milton 21

Winchester 42, Wakefield Memorial 7

