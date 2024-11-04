High School

Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets; Scores, MIAA Updates

Follow the 2024 MIAA high school football playoff live; in-game scores, finals and instant bracket updates

BC High's Jackson Richard is tackled by three Xaverian defenders during a game at BC High on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
BC High's Jackson Richard is tackled by three Xaverian defenders during a game at BC High on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all 8 classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all eight MIAA playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.

>>2024 Massachusetts High School Football Brackets<<

Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.

DIVISION 1

(16) Attleboro at (1) St. John's Prep

(15) Andover at (2) Boston College High

(14) Brockton at (3) Xaverian Brothers

(13) Wachusett Regional (4) Needham

(12) Weymouth at (5) Central Catholic

(11) Westford Academy at (6) Leominster

(10) Natick at (7) Central

(9) Franklin at (8) Methuen

DIVISION 2

(16) Quincy at (1) Catholic Memorial

(15) Arlington at (2) King Phillip Regional

(14) Concord-Carlisle at (3) Marshfield

(13) North Andover at (4) Bishop Feehan

(12) Plymouth North at (5) Wellesley Hills

(11) Peabody Veterans Memorial at (6) Winchester

(10) North Quincy at (7) Barnstable

(9) Algonquin Regional at (8) Bridgewater-Raynham

DIVISION 3

(16) Lynn English at (1) Reading Memorial

(15) Silver Lake Memorial at (2) Billerica Memorial

(14) Doherty Memorial at (3) Mansfield

(13) Woburn Memorial at (4) North Attleborough

(12) Westborough at (5) West Springfield

(11) Milton at (6) Dartmouth

(10) Walpole at (7) Hingham

(9) Milford at (8) Masconomet Regional

DIVISION 4

(16) Holliston at (1) Duxbury

(15) Melrose at (2) Scituate

(14) Bedford at (3) Grafton Memorial

(13) Somerset Berkley Regional at (4) Malden Catholic

(12) Westwood at (5) Tewsbury Memorial

(11) Norwood at (6) Marblehead

(10) Wayland at (7) Burlington

(9) Tantasqua Regional at (8) Canton

DIVISION 5

(16) East Bridgewater at (1) Hudson

(15) Oakmont Regional at (2) Stoneham

(14) Maynard at (3) Fairhaven

(13) North Reading at (4) Norwell

(12) Winthrop at (5) Abington

(11) Dennis-Yarmouth Regional at (6) Lynnfield

(10) Bay Path RVT at (7) Swampscott

(9) St. Mary's at (8) Sandwich

DIVISION 6

(16) Gloucester at (1) Shawnsheen Valley Tech

(15) Northeast Metro RVT at (2) Hanover

(14) Danvers at (3) Foxborough

(13) Medway at (4) Old Rochester Regional

(12) Norton at (5) Bishop Fenwick

(11) Dedham at (6) Greater Lowell Tech

(10) Blackstone Valley RVT at (7) Auburn

(9) Bishop Stang at (8) Newburyport

DIVISION 7

(16) Saint Paul Diocesan at (1) Uxbridge

(15) Tyngsborough at (2) Clinton

(14) St. Bernard's Central Catholic at (3) Mashpee

(13) Oxford at (4) Northbridge

(12) Wahconah Regional at (5) Millbury

(11) Blue Hills RVT at (6) Amesbury

(10) West Bridgewater at (7) Cohasset

(9) Manchester Essex at (8) Gardner

DIVISION 8

(16) Quaboag Regional at (1) Randolph

(15) Hoosac Valley at (2) West Boylston

(14) Lynn Vo-Tech at (3) Carver

(13) Tech Boston Academy at (4) Nashoba Valley Tech

(12) Millis at (5) Cathedral

(11) Bourne at (6) KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate

(10) Bartlett at (7) Lee

(9) Old Colony RVT at (8) Narragansett Regional

Published
