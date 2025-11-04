High School

Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 4, 2025

Shifting takes place in this week’s rankings out of the Bay State

Kevin L. Smith

King Philip Regional senior captain Brooks McDonald (5) runs the ball in a game against Natick on Oct. 3.
King Philip Regional senior captain Brooks McDonald (5) runs the ball in a game against Natick on Oct. 3. / Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/John Walker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football is near the end of the 2025 regular season.

High School on SI’s sixth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:

1. St. John’s Prep (8-0)

The Eagles beat Catholic Memorial, 43-28, in a battle of state-ranked teams. St. John’s will host Framingham on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. King Philip Regional (8-0)

The Warriors recorded a 36-13 victory over Attleboro. King Philip hosts Chicopee Comp on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Central HS (7-1)

The Golden Eagles knocked off West Springfield, 33-7. Central hosts Taunton on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Xaverian Brothers (6-2)

The Hawks topped Malden Catholic, 27-6. Xaverian hosts Brockton on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Central Catholic (5-3)

The Raiders knocked off Haverhill, 48-8. CC hosts Saint John’s on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

6. Marshfield (6-2)

The Rams rode to a 35-8 win over Plymouth North. Marshfield is set to host Malden Catholic this weekend.

Previous rank: 9

7. Tewksbury Memorial (8-0)

The undefeated Redmen overwhelmed Andover with a 41-14 victory. Tewksbury hosts Middleborough on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

8. Catholic Memorial (6-2)

The Knights will look to shake off a loss to St. John’s Prep with a home game in a couple of weeks.

Previous rank: 5

9. Natick (6-2)

The Redhawks fell 21-14 to Milton. Natick hosts Weymouth on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

10. Methuen (6-2)

The Rangers dropped a 34-32 decision to Billerica Memorial. Methuen hosts Lowell on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Massachusetts