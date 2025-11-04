Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 4, 2025
Massachusetts high school football is near the end of the 2025 regular season.
High School on SI’s sixth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:
1. St. John’s Prep (8-0)
The Eagles beat Catholic Memorial, 43-28, in a battle of state-ranked teams. St. John’s will host Framingham on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. King Philip Regional (8-0)
The Warriors recorded a 36-13 victory over Attleboro. King Philip hosts Chicopee Comp on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Central HS (7-1)
The Golden Eagles knocked off West Springfield, 33-7. Central hosts Taunton on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Xaverian Brothers (6-2)
The Hawks topped Malden Catholic, 27-6. Xaverian hosts Brockton on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Central Catholic (5-3)
The Raiders knocked off Haverhill, 48-8. CC hosts Saint John’s on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
6. Marshfield (6-2)
The Rams rode to a 35-8 win over Plymouth North. Marshfield is set to host Malden Catholic this weekend.
Previous rank: 9
7. Tewksbury Memorial (8-0)
The undefeated Redmen overwhelmed Andover with a 41-14 victory. Tewksbury hosts Middleborough on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
8. Catholic Memorial (6-2)
The Knights will look to shake off a loss to St. John’s Prep with a home game in a couple of weeks.
Previous rank: 5
9. Natick (6-2)
The Redhawks fell 21-14 to Milton. Natick hosts Weymouth on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
10. Methuen (6-2)
The Rangers dropped a 34-32 decision to Billerica Memorial. Methuen hosts Lowell on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
